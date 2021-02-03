METALLICA's 'Enter Sandman' Featured In FORD Commercial

Ford has licensed the 1991 METALLICA hit "Enter Sandman" to serve as the soundtrack for its all-new 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor — a desert-racing inspired version of its best-selling F-150 pickup.

When Ford began planning a reveal for the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, it wanted to push the envelope. Having owned this niche category since 2009, competitors were lining up to play in Ford's sandbox. But with an all-new model chock full of technical innovations like a five-link rear suspension, next-gen shocks and new 37-inch tires, Ford wanted to show why it had been the leader in off-road trucks for 12 years, why it still is the leader, and give a nod to how it will continue to lead in the future.

"Enter Sandman" has been used by NASA mission control to wake up space shuttle astronauts; it's the entrance song for the Virginia Tech Hokies football team; and served as the entrance themes for Major League Baseball Hall Of Famer Mariano Rivera and Extreme Championship Wrestling's Jim Fullington, also known as "The Sandman." But only once before has it been licensed for a worldwide commercial spot, in a "Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare" teaser trailer.

Ford's chief communications officer Mark Truby said: "When we thought about what song captured the new Raptor in all its dune-bashing, desert-running glory, one stood out: 'Enter Sandman'. It's a song that has almost never been used commercially, but luckily METALLICA are Raptor fans."

The pairing of the desert-racing F-150 Raptor and METALLICA's "Enter Sandman" is authentic for more than just, well, sand. At least one member of the band owns a Raptor as a daily driver.

The film was created and produced by Chrome Productions, overseen by executive producers Joel Mishcon and Robert Chew, creative director Stephen Parker and head of production Melly Cook. Directed by Scott Weintrob with cinematography by Khalid Mohtaseb. Produced by Andrew Denyer and edited by Alessandro Dordoni. Color grade and sound design courtesy of Envy Post and VFX by Jam VFX.

