METALLICA's 'Blackened' American Whiskey Announces 'Season Of Giving' Charity Initiative

Blackened American Whiskey has announced its partnership with METALLICA's All Within My Hands (AWMH), a foundation dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services, for its "Season of Giving" charitable initiative. From now until January, Blackened will donate $5 for each bottle purchased either online or in-store to All Within My Hands.

In 2018, METALLICA and late master distiller Dave Pickerell launched Blackened, a blend of the finest North American bourbons and ryes that have been individually aged for an average of eight-plus years. The blend is finished in black brandy casks while being pummeled with the low hertz frequencies of METALLICA's music. The proprietary sonic-enhancement process called Black Noise uses the movement from the sound waves to extract more flavors from the wood. In June of 2019, master distiller and blender Rob Dietrich joined the fold after the passing of Pickerell, overseeing the sourcing, blending, and cask finishing of barrels for each batch.

To participate in Blackened's "Season Of Giving", consumers must upload a photo of their receipt by scanning the QR code on in-store signage or via a link on BlackenedWhiskey.com. Each receipt upload is an automatic entry into a sweepstakes to win a METALLICA autographed All Within My Hands guitar or a METALLICA autographed Blackened drumhead, where allowed by law. Blackened's web site will also give consumers the opportunity to make a direct donation to All Within My Hands. No purchase, receipt upload, or donation is required to enter the sweepstakes, but contestants must be a U.S. resident, 21+. A new winner will be selected each week between November 22, 2020 - January 3, 2021.

Blackened's charity efforts coincide with METALLICA's upcoming "Helping Hands Concert & Auction", a benefit for AWMH, streaming live and worldwide on Nugs.tv on Saturday, November 14 at 2 p.m PT. Performing acoustically from their headquarters in Northern California, 100% of proceeds from the live event and virtual silent auction will be donated to the charities the Foundation supports. Tickets are currently on sale, starting as low as $14.99 on Nugs.tv, and the show will be made available for ticket holders to watch at any point, as many times as they like within a 48-hour window from when they first start the stream.

"To say this year has been incredibly challenging is an understatement," said Dietrich. "We know that people are hurting from the pandemic and this Season of Giving felt more important than ever. We wanted to give back in a significant way, and we couldn't think of a better opportunity than with All Within My Hands. From donating to wildfire relief efforts in California, supporting the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, and creating the Metallica Scholars initiative, All Within My Hands has donated over $2.5 million to help those in need, and we couldn't be more proud to partner with them."