METALLICA's 40th Anniversary Celebrated On STINGRAY With Band's Best Music, Concerts And Documentaries

October 15, 2021 0 Comments

In honor of METALLICA's 40th anniversary, the music, media, and technology company Stingray has announced its special programming on Stingray Music, Qello Concerts by Stingray and Stingray Loud. Starting in October, fans can listen to a new exclusive channel curated by the band and watch a selection of the best METALLICA concerts and documentaries. Viewers are also invited to tune in to an all-day special program for National Metal Day on the music video channel.

As this month's guest curator, METALLICA put together a Stingray Music channel. It features their biggest hits and cover songs from musicians who contributed to "The Metallica Blacklist". The new cover album features more than 50 artists' interpretations of their favorite songs from The Black Album. Fans will be delighted with the inclusion of "Enter Sandman" by WEEZER, "Sad But True" by St. Vincent, and "Nothing Else Matters" by Miley Cyrus. The band also selected a list of rock songs for their channel, such as "Chop Suey!" from SYSTEM OF A DOWN, BLACK SABBATH's "War Pigs" and "Man In The Box" from ALICE IN CHAINS. The song selection is sure to be a hit with a wide range of listeners.

Fans will also be able to experience the very best of METALLICA live from some of their most iconic concerts while also getting a behind-the-scenes look at their life through detailed documentaries on Qello Concerts by Stingray.

Full concerts

* "Master Of Puppets" (2010)
* METALLICA, SLAYER, MEGADETH & ANTHRAX – "The Big Four: Live From Sofia Bulgaria" (2010)
* "Orion Festival: Tour Through The Never" (2012) * Exclusive on Qello Concerts by Stingray

Documentaries

* "Classic Album: Metallica" (2001)
* "Some Kind Of Monster" (2004)
* "Masters Of Metal" (2015)

Additionally, viewers can tune in on November 11 to an all-day special program on the legendary heavy metal band on Stingray Loud for National Metal Day.

Montreal-based Stingray is a leading global music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries.

For more information, visit www.stingray.com.


