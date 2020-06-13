METALLICA's 2017 Performance At ROCK ON THE RANGE Kicks Off Online Series

METALLICA has kicked off a new online series called "Offstage With DWP" that features never-before-seen festival performances, interviews, exclusive acoustic performances and more, all from concert organizer Danny Wimmer Presents.

The show launched on Friday (June 12) with METALLICA's full-length headlining set from May 2017's Rock On The Range event in Columbus, Ohio. You can now watch the concert below.

METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett told The Pulse Of Radio why the band enjoys festivals: "For us, you know, playing festivals is cool because you get to hang out and meet and hear other bands. For me, I don't get the time to see many other bands, and so for me playing festivals is cool because I get to check out the bands just like anyone else."

According to a press release, future content from "Offstage With DWP" will include live footage from FOO FIGHTERS' headlining set at Sonic Temple 2019, interviews with PAPA ROACH, SHINEDOWN and THE PRETTY RECKLESS, brand new acoustic performances from RISE AGAINST and HALESTORM, plus more.

METALLICA was scheduled to headline five North American festivals produced by Danny Wimmer Presents this year, including Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple, Epicenter and Welcome To Rockville. Those events were all scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

