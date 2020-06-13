METALLICA's 2017 Performance At ROCK ON THE RANGE Kicks Off Online Series

METALLICA has kicked off a new online series called "Offstage With DWP" that features never-before-seen festival performances, interviews, exclusive acoustic performances and more, all from concert organizer Danny Wimmer Presents.
The show launched on Friday (June 12) with METALLICA's full-length headlining set from May 2017's Rock On The Range event in Columbus, Ohio. You can now watch the concert below.
METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett told The Pulse Of Radio why the band enjoys festivals: "For us, you know, playing festivals is cool because you get to hang out and meet and hear other bands. For me, I don't get the time to see many other bands, and so for me playing festivals is cool because I get to check out the bands just like anyone else."
According to a press release, future content from "Offstage With DWP" will include live footage from FOO FIGHTERS' headlining set at Sonic Temple 2019, interviews with PAPA ROACH, SHINEDOWN and THE PRETTY RECKLESS, brand new acoustic performances from RISE AGAINST and HALESTORM, plus more.
METALLICA was scheduled to headline five North American festivals produced by Danny Wimmer Presents this year, including Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple, Epicenter and Welcome To Rockville. Those events were all scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).