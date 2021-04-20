METALLICA Was Among Specialist Subjects On U.K. Quiz Show 'Mastermind'

METALLICA was a specialist subject on the legendary U.K. quiz show "Mastermind", where contestants face an inquisition on their chosen subject,

On episode 29 of "Mastermind", GP practice manager Mohan Mudigonda selected the San Francisco Bay Area metal giants as his specialist subject, answering as many questions from host John Humphrys about the band as possible in two minutes. The other contestants picked specialist subjects on Christopher Eccleston, the life and works of Beatrix Potter and the Greco-Persian Wars.

Mohan reportedly scored eight correct answers out of a possible 10.

You can find the questions below (as transcribed by Kerrang!), and keep scrolling down to get the correct answers:

1) METALLICA travelled across America to New York to record their debut studio album, and it was released on the Megaforce label in 1983. What's the title of the album?

2) Before his career in music, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich tried to become a professional sportsman, and went to a dedicated academy in Florida. His father was a professional in the same sport. Which sport?

3) In 1983, which executive signed METALLICA to his Music For Nations record label — an independent British outfit which specialised in rock and heavy metal music? The band went on to release each of their first three albums on the label in the U.K.

4) When METALLICA sacked their lead guitarist Dave Mustaine from the band, they replaced him with Kirk Hammett, who'd previously been playing in a different thrash metal band. The two bands had played on the same bill in the San Francisco Bay Area. What's the name of the band?

5) METALLICA's 1988 album "…And Justice For All" was the last one to feature a track with a songwriting credit for their bass guitarist Cliff Burton. The track was constructed with various recordings Burton had made before his death in 1986. What's its title?

6) On The Black Album — released in 1991 — METALLICA worked for the first time with a Canadian producer previously best known for his work with bands such as MÖTLEY CRÜE and THE CULT. He went on to produce other METALLICA albums such as "Load" and "Reload". What's his name?

7) The cover of the 1996 album "Load" features a controversial piece of abstract art which was produced partly with bovine blood. Which artist created the original work?

8) In 2010 METALLICA toured with ANTHRAX, MEGADETH and SLAYER, and a DVD set was later released of one of the concerts in Sofia, Bulgaria. The name of the tour was a term that had often been applied to the bands collectively; what name?

9) In 2013 the band began the tradition of an annual METALLICA night in collaboration with a major league baseball team. The band typically play the national anthem and throw the first baseball pitch before the baseball game begins. Which baseball team?

10) In 1988 METALLICA shot their first music video to accompany a song from their album "…And Justice For All". The completed video used clips from the film "Johnny Got His Gun". Which song?

Answers:

1) Kill 'Em All

2) Tennis

3) Martin Hooker

4 ) Exodus

5) To Live Is To Die

6) Bob Rock

7) Andres Serrano

8) The Big Four

9) San Francisco Giants

10) One

