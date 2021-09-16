METALLICA To Play Intimate Show In San Francisco Tonight; Proof Of Vaccination Required To Attend

METALLICA will play a special intimate concert tonight (Thursday, September 16) at the 500-capacity The Independent in downtown San Francisco.

The heavy metal giants, who are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their mega-selling self-titled album, shared the news of the last-minute gig via social media earlier today. They wrote: "Hey! Gonna let you in on a little secret .. We're playing tonight at The Independent in downtown SF. Grab a $20 bill and get your ass to the box office right now! Proof of vaxx is required to get a wristband and it's gonna sell out fast. One ticket per person, cash only!"

METALLICA will return to the festival stage on Friday, September 23 and Sunday, September 26, when they are scheduled to play a pair of unique sets in Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life, the first of three U.S. festivals the band will perform at this fall in partnership with promoter Danny Wimmer Presents.

A remastered edition of the self-titled LP, commonly known as the "Black Album", is now available on CD, vinyl or as a deluxe box set. The remaster is accompanied by "The Metallica Blacklist", a collection of 53 artists covering the Black Album's dozen tracks, with all profits from the release split evenly between METALLICA's All Within My Hands Foundation and more than 50 other charities chosen by the artists taking part in the project.

Last Friday, METALLICA appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote the 30th-anniversary box set edition of "The Black Album." The band performed two songs, sat down for an interview and took part in a "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets"-style segment where the four members of the group read one-star Amazon reviews of the classic 1991 album.

A day earlier, METALLICA and pop star Miley Cyrus performed "Nothing Else Matters" live on "The Howard Stern Show".

