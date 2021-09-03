METALLICA To Perform On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Next Week

METALLICA will guest on the Friday, September 10 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Says the band: "Our friend @jimmykimmel has invited us back on Sept 10 to celebrate the reissue of The Black Album. It's been almost 5 years & we're looking forward to chatting with him & performing! There may be a few surprises too! @JimmyKimmelLive airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35 pm CT on ABC."

METALLICA's most recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" took place on December 14, 2016. On that occasion, the band played six songs on the show's outdoor stage in front of a standing-room-only crowd: "Atlas, Rise!", "For Whom The Bell Tolls", "One", "Master Of Puppets", "Creeping Death" and "Enter Sandman". In addition to performing on the show, the members of METALLICA took on a superfan in a quiz about the band, discussed their then-new album "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct", and how their iconic band logo was created.

The highly anticipated remastered version of METALLICA's Black Album will be available in multiple formats including a deluxe box set, double vinyl LP and a three-CD expanded edition beginning September 10. The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time. Its 1991 release not only gave METALLICA its first #1 album in no fewer than 10 countries, including a four-week run at #1 in the U.S., its unrelenting series of singles — "Enter Sandman", "The Unforgiven", "Nothing Else Matters", "Wherever I May Roam" and "Sad But True" — fueled the band's rise to stadium headlining, radio and MTV dominating household name status. The album's reception from the press was similarly charged, building over the years from the top 10 of the 1991 Village Voice Pazz & Jop national critics poll to becoming a constant presence in the likes of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time. The album's impact and relevance continue to grow — as proven by one indisputable fact: The Black Album remains unchallenged as the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen SoundScan, outselling every release in every genre over the past 30 years.

"The Metallica Blacklist" offers up new dimensions of the record whose gravitational pull first drew the mainstream to METALLICA — and provides new insights into the universal and timeless appeal that kept it there: the boundary-smashing influence these 12 songs have had on fans and musicians of all stripes. "The Metallica Blacklist"'s 53 tracks find singer songwriters, country artists, electronic and hip hop artists sharing their love of these songs alongside punk rockers, indie darlings, icons of rock, metal, world music and many, many more… and for 50+ good causes: Profits will be divided evenly between charities of the artist's choice and METALLICA's All Within My Hands Foundation — established in 2017 as a way for the METALLICA family to give back to communities that have supported the band.

