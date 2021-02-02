METALLICA To Perform On 'A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition'

METALLICA will perform on "A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition", a live special edition of Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert", on Sunday, February 7. It will follow late local news after Sunday's Super Bowl LV, beginning at approximately 11:35 p.m. ET/8:35 p.m. PT on CBS.

METALLICA announced its participation in the program via social media earlier today. The group wrote: "We're celebrating Super Bowl LV with our friend @stephenathome on Sunday! Tune in to @colbertlateshow's 'A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition' at 11:35pm EST on CBS to catch our performance. #LSSC #LateShow".

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert", a production of The Late Show Inc., airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. - 12:37 a.m. ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.

This is not be the first time that METALLICA has appeared on a talk show hosted by Stephen Colbert. In May 2017, METALLICA performed the song "Now That We're Dead" on an episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert". Prior to that, the band sat down for an interview and performed on Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report" in September 2013.

Last May, the four members of METALLICA overcame social distancing to record a new version of their song "Blackened", with each member separated in his own home. The split-screen video was posted to the band's social media channels. That same month, Ulrich told Swedish talk show host Fredrik Skavlan that he and his bandmates were "sending ideas to each other via e-mail and via Zoom and [trying to] make music in these unusual situations."

In August, METALLICA broadcast a show to hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada, as part of the "Encore Drive-In Nights" series. The concert was filmed nearly three weeks earlier, on August 10, at the Gundlach Bundschu winery, about a 30-minute car ride from the band's headquarters in San Rafael, California, and was subsequently edited and mixed by the band's award-winning production team to the highest standards possible.

METALLICA's "Live & Acoustic From HQ: Helping Hands Concert & Auction" was streamed live from the band's headquarters in November. The special acoustic show benefited METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation.

