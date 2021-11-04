METALLICA To Perform At 'Triad Combat' Debut In Arlington, Texas

November 4, 2021

METALLICA will perform during Triller Fight Club's highly anticipated debut of "Triad Combat" on Saturday, November 27 at Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas and live on pay-per-view

Advance tickets priced at $300, $200, $125, $85 and $50 will go on sale tomorrow (Friday, November 5) at 10:00 a.m. CT through TrillerFightClub.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Globe Life Field is located at 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington, TX 76011. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:30 p.m. CT with an event starting time of 7:00 p.m. CT.

The "Triad Combat" PPV event will be carried in North America across all PPV platforms, including cable, satellite, telco, and streaming.

Among the fighters featured in separate fights on the debut of "Triad Combat" are two-time UFC heavyweight world champion Frank Mir, two-time boxing heavyweight world title challenger Kubrat "The Cobra" Pulev and former UFC superstar "Platinum" Mike Perry.

"Triad Combat" will be produced by the award-winning Nigel Lythgoe, the Triller Fight Club visionary in addition to the producer and creative force behind "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance".

"Triad Combat" will be broadcast globally on FITE, iNDemand and through all leading cable, satellite and telco providers in the U.S. and Canada. The suggested PPV retail price is $29.99.

**How to watch the November 27 Triad Combat event**

TV: Cable, satellite & telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), among others, as well as leading operators in Canada.

Worldwide Streaming: FITE.TV and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, IPTV, game controller and OTT apps as well as the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub

Triller Fight Club is celebrating the first anniversary of its extraordinary launch on November 28, 2020 which shook up the sports and entertainment world as boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones battled in Los Angeles on a pay-per-view broadcast which garnered 1,600,000 PPV buys.

Triad Combat is a revolutionary, new combat team sport which incorporates boxing and MMA rules in an aggressive, fast-paced manner with the fighters competing in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds featuring professional boxers competing against professional mixed martial arts fighters. The specific motto of leveling the playing field between the two sports utilizing crossover gloves and with holding allowed is meant to offer boxing and MMA fighters an even battleground where neither opponent has a greater advantage.

In the past year, Triller Fight Club has sold over 3,000,000 pay-per-views, making it one of the top-selling combat sports/entertainment platforms. The widely acclaimed monthly Trillerverz series including world-class professional boxing and extraordinary Verzuz battles has consistently been at the top of watched broadcasts averaging over 5,000,000 views.

The debut of "Triad Combat" on Saturday, November 27 is expected to shatter all existing pay-per-view records in a unique broadcast which will include special surprises throughout.

