January 10, 2022 0 Comments

METALLICA To Headline This Year's BOTTLEROCK Festival

METALLICA and PINK will headline the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, set to take place May 27-29 at the Napa Valley Expo in Northern California.

Tickets run $379-$4,995 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the three-day event, which will also feature GRETA VAN FLEET, THE BLACK CROWES, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, SILVERSUN PICKUPS, GRANDSON, MARCUS KING, FANTASTIC NEGRITO, DOROTHY, TAIPEI HOUSTON and OTTTO, among other artists.

BottleRock Napa Valley features the world's top musicians on five music stages plus the VIP Acoustic stage, along with the infamous BottleRock Culinary Stage showcasing one-of-a-kind culinary and celebrity mashups. Master Sommeliers, celebrity chefs and dozens of the region's finest vintners, restaurateurs and brewers rub shoulders with guests in an intimate setting. BottleRock Napa Valley offers the best in wine, food and craft brews to complement the music and create an authentic wine country experience for festival guests.

"We're happy to be bringing the first taste of summer back to music fans here in the Napa Valley," says Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley. "As fans have come to expect, our 2022 lineup has something for everyone, featuring a wide variety of genres that offer legendary performers with some of the most exciting new and emerging artists in the world."

METALLICA's two 40th-anniversary concerts were held at San Francisco's Chase Center on December 17 and December 19. The shows featured different setlists. They were part of METALLICA's "San Francisco Takeover", a four-day citywide celebration of the band's 40th anniversary that also included a film festival, photo exhibit and curated lineup of smaller venue shows featuring other acts.

Formed in 1981 by guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, having sold nearly 120 million albums worldwide and generating more than 2.5 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on literally all seven continents. The band's several multi-platinum albums include "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "… And Justice For All", "Metallica" (commonly referred to as The Black Album), "Load", "Reload", "St. Anger", "Death Magnetic" and "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct", released in November 2016 and charting at No. 1 in 32 countries.

METALLICA's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and its 2009 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. In June of 2018, the band was awarded one of the most prestigious musical honors in the world: Sweden's Polar Music Prize.

