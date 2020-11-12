METALLICA To Auction Special GODIN A5 Ultra Bass For 'All Within My Hands' Foundation

Godin Guitars has linked up with METALLICA for a great cause: "Live & Acoustic From HQ: Helping Hands Concert & Auction". The band will put on a special acoustic performance and will auction a one-of-kind, custom-built Godin A5 Ultra Trans Green Bass, donated and specially made by Godin Guitars for the event. Not to mention, the bass will be played by Robert Trujillo and signed by all the members of METALLICA.

This is the second All Within My Hands foundation (AWMH) benefit held by METALLICA and this time around fans from all over the world will be able to participate, as it will be the band's first-ever worldwide pay-per-view event.

Godin and METALLICA have teamed up and shared the spotlight together for this wonderful event before, and being part of it again is an absolute honor for Godin. Make sure to follow the Godin, METALLICA and Trujillo social media pages on November 12 for exclusive looks at the A5 Ultra Trans Green Bass that will be auctioned off.

This very special show will be streamed live on Saturday, November 14 at 2 p.m. PT and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to All Within My Hands to help people in need.

All Within My Hands is a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation established in 2017 as a way for the METALLICA family to give back to communities that have supported the band. Just this year, AWMH has donated $645,000 to COVID-19-related relief funds including Feeding America, Direct Relief, as well as to charities assisting those in the entertainment and hospitality industries suddenly without work. More recently the foundation donated $350,000 to aid those affected by the West Coast wildfires. Finally, the foundation's Metallica Scholars Initiative is now in its second year, supported by a $1.5 million grant benefiting 15 community colleges across the country.

METALLICA and All Within My Hands are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As always, 100% of proceeds from this year's "Helping Hands" event — tickets, fees and auction items — will go directly to help those in need, with METALLICA and the foundation covering all production costs and expenses.

