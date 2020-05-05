METALLICA To Aid Coronavirus-Related Charities During 'Month Of Giving'

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe, METALLICA has decided to host the "All Within My Hands Month Of Giving" during the month of May. The band announced the initative in a video message from drummer Lars Ulrich which was posted to YouTube earlier today.

"Inspired by today's #GivingTuesdayNow, a new global date of giving in response to the global need caused by COVID-19, we're going to spotlight four organizations we're supporting throughout this crisis," Lars said in the clip. "Each week this month, we will share with you what these organizations do and show you how you can chip in to help. We'll be contributing proceeds from special weekly featured merchandise in the METALLICA store and continuing to donate funds raised during the #MetallicaMondays streaming concerts."

According to Rolling Stone, among the charities that METALLICA will support are Feeding America, which partners with food banks around the United States; Crew Nation, Live Nation's initiative to provide relief to touring and venue crews; the United States Bartenders Guild Foundation, which benefits bar workers and people in the service industries; and Direct Relief, which aims to support medical professionals and first responders across the U.S.

"We know times are tough for so many right now, and we truly appreciate the phenomenal support you've given us, our All Within My Hands, and these other worthy organizations," Ulrich said. "If you would like more information and/or contribute, all the details are on AllWithinMyHands.org right now."

METALLICA's All Within My Hands non-profit foundation was launched in 2017 to help creating sustainable communities by tackling the issues of hunger and workforce education and encouraging volunteerism.

In its first six months of operation, the foundation donated more than $750,000 to local food banks around the world — a practice the band and the Foundation continued on METALLICA's subsequent North American and European tours. They've donated at least $10,000 to local food banks in every city and met dedicated people who focus their daily lives on helping others.

The METALLICA family and the All Within My Hands foundation board members are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As such, 100% of all donations from fans and third parties go to the organizations AWMH supports.

