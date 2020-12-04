METALLICA: 'The Story Of The Songs' To Premiere On REELZ This Sunday

"Metallica: The Story Of The Songs" will premiere this Sunday, December 6 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Reelz. It is described as a look at the making of METALLICA hits "One", "Enter Sandman" and "St. Anger", three of the tracks that helped turn the band from underground thrash metal pioneers to indisputable conquerors of the heavy metal world.

METALLICA is the most popular metal act in history with eight Grammy Awards and $1.4 billion in live ticket sales, but what was the inspiration behind their three career-defining songs? Starting with their 1989 breakthrough anti-war anthem "One", hear from engineer Michael Barbiero who provides unique insights into the recording process, the controversy and self-sabotage that almost derailed the recording. METALLICA would later release the gruesome and chilling "Enter Sandman" that skyrocketed them to global commercial success and a bigger mainstream audience. Viewers will also see the band's bickering and infighting as told by Mike Tacci who was sound engineer on the frontlines, while METALLICA music video director Wayne Isham lifts the lid on filming the nightmarish video for "Enter Sandman".

With the band at breaking point after a slew of critically panned records and with frontman James Hetfield battling crippling addiction and personal demons, their next album proves to be their toughest challenge yet. Title track "St. Anger" sees METALLICA risk their commercial credibility releasing their most experimental and raw-sounding record to date. We hear from longtime METALLICA sound engineer Mike Gillies who witnessed the aggression and implosion of a band teetering on the brink of collapse and recalls the unique recording process that led to this huge hit.

Relive METALLICA's wild ride and the three songs that saw them become the biggest heavy metal band on the planet.

"Metallica: The Story Of The Songs" is produced by ViacomCBS International Studios UK.

