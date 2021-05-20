METALLICA, STEVE VAI, PAUL STANLEY And More Sell Guitars To Raise Money For JASON BECKER

May 20, 2021 0 Comments

METALLICA, STEVE VAI, PAUL STANLEY And More Sell Guitars To Raise Money For JASON BECKER

METALLICA, Steve Vai, Paul Stanley and Joe Satriani are among the icons of the guitar-playing world who have donated instruments and autographed guitars to help guitarist and composer Jason Becker. Eight of these instruments are now for sale in the official Jason Becker Reverb shop, with proceeds going directly to The Jason Becker Special Needs Trust.

Becker — the composer, virtuoso musician, and former child guitar prodigy — has been suffering from ALS for more than 30 years, but that hasn't stopped him from creating music. His latest album, "Triumphant Hearts", was released in 2018, after Becker composed the music via computer using his eyes and enlisted heavy hitters like Marty Friedman, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Satriani, Uli Jon Roth, Neal Schon, Jeff Loomis and Paul Gilbert to play the parts.

Earlier this year, during a severe health scare, Becker's family, friends, and fans rallied together again to aid Becker, launching the #ShredForJasonBecker livestream fundraisers on Herman Li of DRAGONFORCE's Twitch channel and getting together all of the guitars you can now find in Becker's Reverb shop.

The capstone of the collection is the Triumphant Friends 2 Guitar, one of Becker's Kiesel Numbers signature guitars, signed by a host of famous friends: Steve Vai, Tosin Abasi, Nili Brosh, Herman Li, Alex Lee, Albert Lee, Neal Schon, Sammy Hagar, Chris Broderick and METALLICA's James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo and Lars Ulrich.

But that's merely one of the star-signed instruments for sale.

Satriani donated and signed Flame, his custom-painted Ibanez JS signature guitar that he played during 2004's "G3" tour. KISS's Paul Stanley has donated and signed an Ibanez signature model of his own. Jeff Loomis, who performed on "Triumphant Hearts", has donated an autographed signature model from Jackson, with additional guitars coming from Mark Tremonti, TRIVIUM, Nili Brosh, and Zoltan Bathory from FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).