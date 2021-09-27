METALLICA Shares Pro-Shot Video Of 'Harvester Of Sorrow' Performance From Surprise Chicago Concert

METALLICA has shared professionally filmed video of the "Harvester Of Sorrow" performance from the band's September 20 "pop-up concert" at Metro in Chicago. You can check it out below.

The venue made the announcement about the gig at 1:30 p.m. that same day, and within an hour, the show was completely sold out. Tickets sold for just $19.83, a reference to the year 1983, which is when the band last appeared at Metro.

METALLICA's Chicago concert took place just four days after the group played a "surprise" gig at The Independent in San Francisco.

Just a few hours prior to taking the stage, METALLICA announced the Chicago show on social media, writing: "THAT was way too much fun last week as we finally played in front of real live fans for the first time in over two years in our hometown of San Francisco. So why not do it again. This time we're in Chicago and we'll be hitting the stage at the storied Metro on Clark Street tonight... our first time back there since 1983!!"

Metro didn't reveal how many tickets were sold, but the venue holds about 1,000 people.

METALLICA's setlist was as follows:

01. Whiplash

02. Ride The Lightning

03. Harvester Of Sorrow

04. Cyanide

05. Through The Never

06. One

07. Sad But True

08. Moth Into Flame

09. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

10. For Whom The Bell Tolls

11. Whiskey In The Jar

12. Fade To Black

13. Master Of Puppets

Encore:

14. Hardwired

15. Fuel

16. Seek & Destroy

METALLICA returned to the festival stage last Friday, September 24 and Sunday, September 26, when they played a pair of unique sets in Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life, the first of three U.S. festivals the band is scheduled to perform this fall in partnership with promoter Danny Wimmer Presents.

During its headline set last night, METALLICA played its classic self-titled album, commonly known as "The Black Album," in its entirety.

To commemorate its 30th anniversary, the Grammy-winning, 16-times-platinum-certified Black Album received its definitive re-release on September 10 via the band's own Blackened Recordings.

METALLICA previously performed The Black Album in its entirety at a number of European festivals in 2012.

