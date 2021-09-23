METALLICA Shares Pro-Shot Video Of 'Creeping Death' Performance From San Francisco Club Concert

METALLICA played a special intimate concert on September 16 at the 500-capacity The Independent in downtown San Francisco. Professionally filmed performance video of the song "Creeping Death", taken from The Independent gig, can be seen below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. Whiplash
02. Ride The Lightning
03. The Memory Remains
04. Now That We're Dead
05. Holier Than Thou
06. No Leaf Clover
07. Sad But True
08. Moth Into Flame
09. Fade To Black
10. For Whom The Bell Tolls
11. Creeping Death
12. One
13. Master Of Puppets

Encore:

14. Battery
15. Fuel
16. Seek & Destroy

Per city mandate, The Independent has reportedly been requiring proof of vaccination at every show since the venue reopened in July. Attendees were required to wear masks at all times except when actively drinking.

This is not the first time METALLICA has played a "secret" show in its hometown. Back in 2003, they did four free concerts at The Fillmore after announcing the dates on their fan site.

METALLICA will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a pair of hometown shows for its fan club members on December 17 and December 19 at San Francisco's Chase Center.

Prior to September 16, the band's last hometown performance was in September 2019, when it played with the San Francisco Symphony at the grand opening concert at the home of the Golden State Warriors.

This past Monday (September 20), METALLICA played a "pop-up concert" at Metro in Chicago. Tickets sold for just $19.83, a reference to the year 1983, which is when the band last appeared at Metro.

METALLICA will return to the festival stage on Friday, September 23 and Sunday, September 26, when they are scheduled to play a pair of unique sets in Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life, the first of three U.S. festivals the band will perform at this fall in partnership with promoter Danny Wimmer Presents.


