METALLICA: Second Annual 'All Within My Hands' Concert Pushed Back To September

METALLICA's second annual "All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert And Auction" has been pushed back to September 12 from the previously announced March 28. Just like last year's event at the same venue — the Masonic in San Francisco, California — the show will celebrate METALLICA's All Within My Hands non-profit foundation, which was launched in 2017 to help creating sustainable communities by tackling the issues of hunger and workforce education and encouraging volunteerism.

Earlier today, METALLICA issued the following statement regarding the date change for the "All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert And Auction": "Time to update the calendar as the second installment of the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert has been rescheduled for September 12, 2020, still at the Masonic in San Francisco.

"A few of you may recall that in September as we were riding high on all the positive vibes that came out of the two 'S&M²' shows, we were excited to announce that we had set aside March 28th to celebrate AWMH with all of you again. However, we may have been a little too ambitious with that date in terms of getting our shit together and giving you an experience that matches or surpasses the first event held in November of 2018.

"We apologize for inconvenience that this change may cause and thank you for all the support and love that you’ve given All Within My Hands. We’ve had some incredible accomplishments in the last two years, including the launch of the innovative Metallica Scholars program and are excited to share all the details — and a kick-ass show — with you later this year.

"More information and ticketing details coming very soon."

The first "All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert And Auction" was held in November 2018.

In addition to acoustic versions of some of METALLICA's classic songs, the band performed covers of DEEP PURPLE's "When A Blind Man Cries", NAZARETH's "Please Don't Judas Me", BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's "Veteran Of The Psychic Wars" and Bob Seger's "Turn The Page".

Bandmembers James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo and Lars Ulrich were joined by a quartet of backing musicians who provided additional percussion, keyboards, strings and vocal harmony.

The event raised $1.3 million — money that went to food banks in cities the band played on its current "WorldWired" tour and carefully selected community colleges throughout the country. All Within My Hands is supported in these efforts by the American Association Of Community Colleges and Feeding America.

In its first six months of operation, the Foundation donated more than $750,000 to local food banks around the world — a practice the band and the Foundation continued on METALLICA's recent North American and European tours. They've donated at least $10,000 to local food banks in every city and met dedicated people who focus their daily lives on helping others.

The METALLICA family and the All Within My Hands foundation board members are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As such, 100% of all donations from fans and third parties go to the organizations AWMH supports.