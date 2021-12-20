METALLICA Plays Deep Cuts At Second 40th-Anniversary Show At San Francisco's Chase Center (Video)

METALLICA played the second of two shows celebrating its 40th anniversary last night (Sunday, December 19) at San Francisco, California's Chase Center.

While in-person tickets were available exclusively to members of the group's Fifth Member fan club, METALLICA fans across the globe were able to view the performance live from home or on mobile via Amazon Music, Amazon Music's Twitch channel, and Prime Video (with or without Prime on-demand viewing membership). The show — along with Friday night's (December 17) gig at the same venue — are now available exclusively at The Coda Collection/Prime Video channel for subsequent viewing.

As of a week ago, limited tickets for Friday night's show were going for between $757 and $1,457 via Ticketmaster, while tickets for Sunday's concert were going for at least $582, with several higher-priced tiers.

As was the case with Friday night's gig, METALLICA's show on Sunday opened with the band's usual intro — Ennio Morricone's "The Ecstasy Of Gold" — only this time including a voiceover from "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa.

The setlist for the December 19 concert was as follows:

01. Hardwired

02. The End Of The Line

03. Dirty Window

04. I Disappear

05. Am I Evil? (DIAMOND HEAD cover)

06. The Memory Remains

07. Fuel

08. Bleeding Me

09. Wasting My Hate

10. The Unforgiven

11. Enter Sandman

12. Harvester Of Sorrow

13. Master Of Puppets

14. Fade To Black

15. Whiplash

16. Seek & Destroy

Friday night's setlist saw METALLICA performing songs from all of its albums — in chronological order — in front of a capacity crowd of approximately 17,000.

The two sold-out shows were part of METALLICA's "San Francisco Takeover", a four-day citywide celebration of the band's 40th anniversary that also included a film festival, photo exhibit and curated lineup of smaller venue shows featuring other acts.

The 40th-anniversary shows marked METALLICA's return to Chase Center for the first time since the September 2019 "S&M²" concerts that also served as the venue's grand opening.

Formed in 1981 by guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, having sold nearly 120 million albums worldwide and generating more than 2.5 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on literally all seven continents. The band's several multi-platinum albums include "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "… And Justice For All", "Metallica" (commonly referred to as The Black Album), "Load", "Reload", "St. Anger", "Death Magnetic" and "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct", released in November 2016 and charting at No. 1 in 32 countries.

METALLICA's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and its 2009 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. In June of 2018, the band was awarded one of the most prestigious musical honors in the world: Sweden's Polar Music Prize.

On Thursday, San Francisco mayor London Breed presented Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo with a special declaration marking December 16 as "Metallica Day" in the city.

"When you talk about San Francisco," Breed said at the news conference, "you talk about cable cars and then you talk about METALLICA."

