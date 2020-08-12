METALLICA Performs Three Songs On 'The Howard Stern Show' (Audio)

METALLICA took part in an interview and short performance on "The Howard Stern Show" earlier today (Wednesday, August 12).

Recorded live from METALLICA's headquarters in San Rafael, California, the group's set consisted of the following songs (with time stamps in YouTube clip below):

00:00 - Wherever I May Roam

06:37 - The Unforgiven

12:57 - All Within My Hands

METALLICA announced its appearance on the long-running talk show airing on SiriusXM satellite radio on Monday. The band wrote: "Our great friend, and ever loyal METALLICA supporter, Howard Stern has invited us to pay a virtual visit to his show this Wednesday, August 12. It's going to be yet another first during this very unusual time as we'll be hanging in Northern California at HQ and chatting with Howard while he's camped out in his home studio. Tune in for lots of conversation and some morning metal! Listen on @SiriusXM Channel 100 and in the SiriusXM app."

METALLICA last performed on "The Howard Stern Show" in September 2016, two months before the arrival of the band's latest album, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct".

On Monday, METALLICA also confirmed its return to the stage for the first time since the September 2019 "S&M²" concerts that opened Chase Center in San Francisco. METALLICA will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series, with a full set showing August 29 at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada. The show will be shot specially for the Encore Drive-In Nights Series at a location near the band's Northern California headquarters and will subsequently be edited and mixed by METALLICA's award-winning production team to the highest standards possible. The concert, the band's first show in nearly a year, will feature material from throughout their near-four-decade career and provide METALLICA fans with an intimate, unique and truly memorable concert experience.

In early May, the four members of METALLICA overcame social distancing to record a new version of their song "Blackened", with each member separated in his own home. The split-screen video was posted to the band's social media channels.

Back in April, drummer Lars Ulrich revealed in an online chat that the band could get together to write and record a new album while in quarantine.

METALLICA has been largely out of the public eye since last fall when the band canceled an Australian tour and announced that frontman James Hetfield was returning to rehab for the first time since 2002 to battle his addictions.

In March, METALLICA announced that its South American tour, which was originally planned for April, has been postponed until December. In addition, the band's appearances at five Danny Wimmer Presents-produced festivals in May, September and October have been canceled: Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona, Sonic Temple in Columbus, Louder Than Life in Louisville and Aftershock in Sacramento.

