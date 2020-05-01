METALLICA Performs Stripped-Down Version Of 'Blackened' While In Quarantine (Video)

The four members of METALLICA overcame social distancing to record a new version of their song "Blackened", with each member separated in his own home. The split-screen video was posted to the band's social media channels and can now be seen below.

The countrified rendition of the "...And Justice For All" opener was accompanied by the following message: "Here's a little something we cooked up over the last few days. Hope you’re all safe & sound. Have a great weekend."

This past Tuesday (April 28), METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich revealed in an online chat that the band could get together to write and record a new album while in quarantine.

Discussing METALLICA's plans to potentially get together to write and record a follow-up to 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", Ulrich said: "The guys in METALLICA... we sit here and go, well, maybe in a month or two from now, is there a chance that the four of us can be together maybe at our studio here in Northern California, if the quarantine and stay-at-home orders subside — so on and so forth."

The drummer continued: "Will there be a METALLICA quarantine record? I can't tell you, because, again, I don't know how long the quarantine will last. But if you and I and the rest of the world are sitting here six months from now or a year from now, I'd say there's a very good chance."

METALLICA has been largely out of the public eye since last fall when the band canceled an Australian tour and announced that frontman James Hetfield was returning to rehab for the first time since 2002 to battle his addictions.

In March, METALLICA announced that its South American tour, which was originally planned for April, was postponed until December. In addition, the band's appearances at four Danny Wimmer Presents-produced festivals in May and September were canceled: Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona, Sonic Temple in Columbus and Louder Than Life in Louisville.

