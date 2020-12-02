METALLICA Performs At 2020 'Dreamforce' Event In San Francisco: Video, Photos

METALLICA and Lenny Kravitz performed at this year's Dreamforce, Salesforce's annual user conference, earlier today (Wednesday, December 2) in San Francisco, California. The event, which kicked off with CEO Marc Benioff's keynote, was held virtually this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The 2020 edition of Dreamforce, re-branded as Dreamforce To You, was made available free to all via Dreamforce.com.
Last year, more than 170,000 people descended on San Francisco for Dreamforce, which is the largest software conference in the world. The event has generated more than $150 million in annual spending for the local economy.
METALLICA previously performed at the 2018 installment of Dreamforce in San Francisco, where the band angered some of the neighbors because of the noise, which traveled a considerable distance across the city.
Late last month, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich said that the band is nearly a month into "some pretty serious writing" sessions for its next studio album.
In early May, the four members of METALLICA overcame social distancing to record a new version of their song "Blackened", with each member separated in his own home. The split-screen video was posted to the band's social media channels.
In August, METALLICA broadcast a show to hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada, as part of the "Encore Drive-In Nights" series. The concert was filmed nearly three weeks earlier, on August 10, at the Gundlach Bundschu winery, about a 30-minute car ride from the band's headquarters in San Rafael, California, and was subsequently edited and mixed by the band's award-winning production team to the highest standards possible.
METALLICA's "Live & Acoustic From HQ: Helping Hands Concert & Auction" was streamed live from the band's headquarters on November 14. The special acoustic show benefited METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation.
Once again, it was an honor to be a part of @Dreamforce. Thank you to our friends at @Salesforce for including us in the fun & games during this crazy year.
Catch the on-demand replay of today’s soon over at https://t.co/rBk4rFKJqv. #DF2U pic.twitter.com/xvNAH7MXyr
— Metallica (@Metallica) December 2, 2020
And @Dreamforce is not a #Dreamforce without @Metallica ? As @Benioff says ‘Metallica is a home band of @salesforce’ ?
Thanks for inspiring and so amazing everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BTDjR3m29Y
— Oleh Mykytyn (@Oleh_Mykytyn) December 2, 2020
Once again super proud to be a #Salesforce @salesforce trailblazer & see my favorite band perform #Metallica @Metallica#Ohana pic.twitter.com/nsNqJaCf1m
— Sylvain Guernalec (@sylvainguern) December 2, 2020
Virtual @Dreamforce couldn't be better than this...proud to be part of this amazing company @salesforce , amazing keynotes @Benioff always cool to see the product in action
Special performance by @Metallica pic.twitter.com/2et4QZUGuY
— Mastaneh (@mastaneh31) December 2, 2020
I did not expect to enjoy this as much as I did! Wish we were there live! @Metallica at @Dreamforce ! Love it! Thanks @salesforce !! #DF2U #DF2020 pic.twitter.com/3wUntsVIA7
— Wendy Linares Wong (@hentomi) December 2, 2020
I am DYING over the #Dreamforce chat during the #Metallica set. From "Wow, these old dudes can rock" to more than a couple "can we buy more Metallica and less #Slack" comments...gotta love these #trailblazer kids. pic.twitter.com/anFIzsMCi5
— Liz Miller (@lizkmiller) December 2, 2020
In the words of Marc Benioff, what’s #Dreamforce without Metallica? #DF2U #DF2020 pic.twitter.com/zeDHipGYYc
— Ben (@b_mzt_) December 2, 2020
@Metallica closing out my first @Salesforce #Dreamforce Keynote was EPIC! pic.twitter.com/4ftaxsZUMg
— Jesse Hagberg (@JesseHagberg) December 2, 2020
Enjoying so much @Metallica at the #Dreamforce
Thank you @salesforce @Dreamforce pic.twitter.com/HgdjUyacI6
— Andrea Quiroga ?? (@AndieQuiroga) December 2, 2020
Dreamforce 2020.
@Metallica
@LennyKravitz
Join us: https://t.co/CztEay1LER pic.twitter.com/UVS0sBBjHQ
— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) December 2, 2020
