METALLICA Performs At 2020 'Dreamforce' Event In San Francisco: Video, Photos

METALLICA and Lenny Kravitz performed at this year's Dreamforce, Salesforce's annual user conference, earlier today (Wednesday, December 2) in San Francisco, California. The event, which kicked off with CEO Marc Benioff's keynote, was held virtually this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The 2020 edition of Dreamforce, re-branded as Dreamforce To You, was made available free to all via Dreamforce.com.

Last year, more than 170,000 people descended on San Francisco for Dreamforce, which is the largest software conference in the world. The event has generated more than $150 million in annual spending for the local economy.

METALLICA previously performed at the 2018 installment of Dreamforce in San Francisco, where the band angered some of the neighbors because of the noise, which traveled a considerable distance across the city.

Late last month, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich said that the band is nearly a month into "some pretty serious writing" sessions for its next studio album.

In early May, the four members of METALLICA overcame social distancing to record a new version of their song "Blackened", with each member separated in his own home. The split-screen video was posted to the band's social media channels.

In August, METALLICA broadcast a show to hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada, as part of the "Encore Drive-In Nights" series. The concert was filmed nearly three weeks earlier, on August 10, at the Gundlach Bundschu winery, about a 30-minute car ride from the band's headquarters in San Rafael, California, and was subsequently edited and mixed by the band's award-winning production team to the highest standards possible.

METALLICA's "Live & Acoustic From HQ: Helping Hands Concert & Auction" was streamed live from the band's headquarters on November 14. The special acoustic show benefited METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation.

