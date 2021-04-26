METALLICA Patches, Backpatches And Enamel Pins Coming Next Month

Heavy metal icons METALLICA have joined forces with Pull The Plug Patches to bring you a series of exclusive woven patches, backpatches, and enamel pins arriving this May.

New patch designs will continue to be released throughout 2021 and 2022, beginning this week with "Ride The Lightning" and "Crash Course In Brain Surgery" patches, as well as "Kill 'Em All" backpatches. "Damage Inc." and "One" pins are also scheduled for a May release.

Founded in 2018 in Newcastle, Australia, Pull The Plug Patches has taken battle vest culture by storm. By introducing unique shapes and colorways into the global patch community, Pull The Plug Patches have given battle vests in every nook and cranny of the planet a shot of adrenaline. With sales extending to all of the world's inhabited continents, a worldwide community of metalheads have been called to arms.

Dedicated to bringing the highest-quality and most unique woven patches to market, over 300 artists have joined the Pull The Plug Patches roster to date, including ANTHRAX, ARCH ENEMY, CRADLE OF FILTH, DEVILDRIVER, DISMEMBER, ENSLAVED, EXODUS, IRON MAIDEN, MEGADETH, MESHUGGAH, MOTORHEAD, NAPALM DEATH, NEVERMORE, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, RINGS OF SATURN, SEPULTURA, SLAYER, SUFFOCATION, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER and many, many more.

Pull The Plug Patches is featured prominently in Banger TV's series "The Fabric Of Metal", which takes viewers on a cultural tour of the mainstays of metal style — from battle vests to bullet belts.

For more information, visit the Pull The Plug Patches web site at www.pulltheplugpatches.com.