METALLICA, NINE INCH NAILS And DISTURBED To Headline This Year's WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE Festival

METALLICA, NINE INCH NAILS and DISTURBED will headline this year's Welcome To Rockville festival, set to take place November 11 - November 14 at the world-renowned Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Over 60 other acts — including DEFTONES, ROB ZOMBIE, LAMB OF GOD, MUDVAYNE, ARCHITECTS and MASTODON — will also appear at the tenth annual event, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

METALLICA will headline both Friday and Sunday night, while NINE INCH NAILS will close out the festival on Thursday and DISTURBED tops the bill on Saturday.

Says DISTURBED's David Draiman: "We cannot wait to share the Rockville stage with the likes of METALLICA, NINE INCH NAILS, LYNYRD SKYNYRD and so many other great DISTURBED friends. What a massive lineup. C'ya in November, Daytona Beach."

Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, adds: "I always take special pride in bringing shows to my home state of Florida, and I've never been more excited than I am this year. We're celebrating our 10th Welcome To Rockville by building on the big plans that we had for 2020: Bringing METALLICA for two nights, along with DISTURBED, Florida heroes LYNYRD SKYNYRD (with their last Northern Florida show), and so many of the bands that were going to make last year the biggest Rockville yet — and then doing one better, adding a fourth day of music led by NINE INCH NAILS. Welcome To Rockville is an incredible rock and roll vacation destination, and our new home, Daytona International Speedway, located just a few miles from the beach, allows us to have more space for a bigger, better festival and camping experience."

"What an incredible lineup of some of the world's most notorious, legendary rock bands that we will have at Daytona international Speedway for Welcome To Rockville," said Speedway president Frank Kelleher. "These groups are some of the most iconic in the music industry, and we can't wait for fans to be here to experience four days of this one-of-a-kind festival at the World Center of Racing."

The current Welcome To Rockville lineup is as follows (subject to change):

Thursday, November 11:

NINE INCH NAILS

DEFTONES

CYPRESS HILL

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

ARCHITECTS

GRANDSON

DOROTHY

DEAD SARA

SPIRITBOX

JERIS JOHNSON

BRASS AGAINST

TEENAGE WRIST

NASCAR ALOE

SIIICKBRAIN

DANA DENTATA

AVOID

BLAME MY YOUTH

CONTRACULT COLLECTIVE

Friday, November 12:

METALLICA

ROB ZOMBIE

SOCIAL DISTORTION

CHEVELLE

PENNYWISE

BEARTOOTH

STARSET

WAGE WAR

ICE NINE KILLS

CROWN THE EMPIRE

AYRON JONES

AMIGO THE DEVIL

ZERO 9:36

HYRO THE HERO

TALLAH

AUSTIN MEADE

EGO KILL TALENT

REACH NYC

Saturday, November 13:

DISTURBED

THE OFFSPRING

STAIND

LAMB OF GOD

ASKING ALEXANDRIA

GWAR

BADFLOWER

FEVER 333

ATREYU

NEW YEARS DAY

BAD OMENS

SICK PUPPIES

3TEETH

ALL GOOD THINGS

JOYOUS WOLF

FAME ON FIRE

BRKN LOVE

Sunday, November 14:

METALLICA

LYNYRD SKYNYRD

MUDVAYNE

MASTODON

ANTHRAX

FALLING IN REVERSE

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

CODE ORANGE

DANCE GAVIN DANCE

OF MICE & MEN

JELLY ROLL

FIRE FROM THE GODS

GOODBYE JUNE

ALIEN WEAPONRY

HIGHER POWER

HERO THE BAND

SURVIVE THE SUN

After welcoming sold-out crowds the previous three years, the move to Daytona International Speedway will allow Welcome To Rockville to increase its audience capacity while at the same time providing more enhanced audience experiences. A recent $400 million renovation of the Speedway and additional $200 million invested in the surrounding area in recent years has transformed the destination into a world-class facility, including numerous hotels within walking distance, many dining options and expanded space for camping, allowing Rockville attendees a convenient and well-rounded experience.

Welcome To Rockville is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination festivals in America. Additional DWP events include Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and more. They're also the co-creators of Rock On The Range, America's largest and most acclaimed rock festival, which celebrated its 12th and final year in 2018.