September 23, 2020 0 Comments

METALLICA, MEGADETH, EXODUS And Y&T Members Featured In 'Bay Area Godfathers' Documentary

Tuesday, October 6 will see the release of the documentary film "Bay Area Godfathers". Issued as part of the popular "Inside Metal" series, "Bay Area Godfathers" was directed by Bob Nalbandian and produced by Warren Croyle, and features in-depth interviews with Bay Area metal icons and pivotal players — musicians, managers, journalists and label execs. "Bay Area Godfathers" is a two-part movie (part two will be released separately) and is the fourth movie in the "Inside Metal" series. The previous titles "Pioneers Of L.A. Hard Rock & Metal", "L.A. Metal Scene Explodes" and "The Rise Of L.A. Thrash Metal" all received rave reviews worldwide.

The "Bay Area Godfathers" trailer, as well as an interview with director Bob Nalbandian and co-producer John Strednansky, can be seen below.

In "Bay Area Godfathers", MetalRock Films takes you on a transcendental journey into heavy metal yesteryear covering the golden era from the late '70s into the early '90s, when the local hard rock and metal scene of the San Francisco Bay Area literally took the world by storm. It is packed with exclusive interviews, ultra-rare archival concert footage and photographs of the influential artists of that groundbreaking era.

Featured are METALLICA, MEGADETH, EXODUS, Y&T, TESTAMENT and many more. The cast includes Lars Ulrich (METALLICA), Dave Meniketti (Y&T), Steve "Zetro" Souza and Tom Hunting (EXODUS), David Ellefson (MEGADETH), Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) and Eric Peterson (TESTAMENT), among many others.

Regarding the "Inside Metal" series, Metal Hammer magazine wrote that it is "packed with dozens of interviews with scene veterans both legendary and obscure, the film serves as both a compelling heavy metal history lesson and a love letter to a local scene whose moment in the sun was fleeting, but whose impact still reverberates today." Additionally, TV host/DJ Eddie Trunk declared that the series "tells the true story behind rock’s aggressive genre and my personal favorite"; while acclaimed video director Jonas Åkerlund said, "It captures an era that catapulted metal into the spotlight and takes the audience on a wild ride down memory lane. After watching it, I wanted to get in my time machine and experience those days for the first time. You're hit with a potent nostalgia, a time I thought we couldn't get back, not until I saw this film. I can't get enough of this shit. What an amazing film to watch over and over again. Well done!"



