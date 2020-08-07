METALLICA Is Back Together In Rehearsal: 'Creeping Death' Video Available

METALLICA has uploaded video to its Instagram stories showing the the four members of the band playing together at their headquarters in San Rafael, California.

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo can be seen playing the intro to "Creeping Death", with everyone except Hetfield wearing face masks.

It is not presently clear if METALLICA is rehearsing for a specific event or if it is preparing to take part in a recording session.

In early May, the four members of METALLICA overcame social distancing to record a new version of their song "Blackened", with each member separated in his own home. The split-screen video was posted to the band's social media channels.

Back in April, Ulrich revealed in an online chat that the band could get together to write and record a new album while in quarantine.

Discussing METALLICA's plans to potentially get together to write and record a follow-up to 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", Ulrich said: "The guys in METALLICA... we sit here and go, well, maybe in a month or two from now, is there a chance that the four of us can be together maybe at our studio here in Northern California, if the quarantine and stay-at-home orders subside — so on and so forth."

The drummer continued: "Will there be a METALLICA quarantine record? I can't tell you, because, again, I don't know how long the quarantine will last. But if you and I and the rest of the world are sitting here six months from now or a year from now, I'd say there's a very good chance."

METALLICA has been largely out of the public eye since last fall when the band canceled an Australian tour and announced that Hetfield was returning to rehab for the first time since 2002 to battle his addictions.

In March, METALLICA announced that its South American tour, which was originally planned for April, has been postponed until December. In addition, the band's appearances at five Danny Wimmer Presents-produced festivals in May, September and October have been canceled: Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona, Sonic Temple in Columbus, Louder Than Life in Louisville and Aftershock in Sacramento.

"Metallica And San Francisco Symphony: S&M²", featuring METALLICA's 2019 performance with the San Francisco Symphony will be made available in August. The "S&M²" concerts featured METALLICA reuniting with San Francisco Symphony for the first time since the original "S&M²" performances in 1999 documented by the Grammy-winning live album "S&M" — plus the first-ever METALLICA/San Francisco Symphony renditions of songs written and released since those shows.

