METALLICA-Headlined AFTERSHOCK Festival Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; Rescheduled For 2021

The 2020 edition of the Aftershock festival, which was scheduled to take place October 9-11 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California, has officially been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

METALLICA and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, who were slated to headline this year's event, will now perform at next year's installment of Aftershock, set to take place October 7-10, 2021 at Discovery Park. As originally planned, METALLICA will play two separate headlining sets — on Friday, October 8 and Sunday, October 10 — with a unique setlist for each performance.

Earlier today, the Aftershock organizers, Danny Wimmer Presents, released the following statement:

"After all the harm caused by COVID-19, there is nothing that we wanted more than to be celebrating Aftershock with you this October at Discovery Park for what was going to be a monumental weekend. We, the artists, and Sacramento County all thought we had a shot at being the first post-COVID festival to happen. That really would have been incredible. We waited as long as we could but, unfortunately, the recent spike of cases now requires that we reschedule this year's sold-out Aftershock to 2021.

"METALLICA and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE have been confirmed for Aftershock 2021, to be held at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA October 7, 8, 9 and 10, 2021. And yes, you read that right. We are excited to announce that, thanks to our friends at Jack Daniel's, we are adding a fourth night to Aftershock 2021, as an epic celebratory evening to kick-off the return of California's favorite rock festival. Full festival lineup will be announced this October.

"All passes purchased for 2020 will automatically be good for 2021. Current Aftershock pass purchasers will receive an email on July 27 with details regarding their 2020 purchase. As an exclusive gift to all our fans who defer to 2021 with us, we are offering the newly added fourth night for FREE. The opportunity to obtain a full refund will also be available.

"As always, thank you so much for your patience. Please know that every decision we made for 2020, and will make for 2021, is with you, our fans and friends, at the top of our minds. We truly hope to see you in 2021. The world needs live music to return so we can feel connected once again, and we can't wait to bring back the biggest rock experience on the West Coast.

"With Love, Team DWP"

