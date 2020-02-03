METALLICA Drummer's Mansion In San Francisco Bay Area Sold For $10.3 Million

According to The Mercury News, a mansion in Northern California tied to METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich has sold for $10.3 million, under its original listing price of $12 million.

The 13,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home in Tiburon, just a short ferry ride across the Bay from San Francisco, features a recording studio, underground sport court, pool and sauna, and an aquarium over a bathtub, among many other amenities.

The property sits on a 20,000-square-foot-plus lot, and the sale included an aggregate of three separate parcels totaling more than two acres.

Public records list Ulrich as a past owner of the property, which is now under a trust.

METALLICA came to San Francisco at the beginning of 1983 and Ulrich has lived in Marin County, north of the city, since the 1990s. His passport and citizenship are still Danish, but he is very passionate about San Francisco.

"It's a brilliant city," he told Scandinavian Traveler. "It feels like the future is being created in the San Francisco region, with the entire tech world here. It's an exciting place to live and I couldn't imagine living anywhere else in America," he said.

A year ago, one of two properties METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett once called home in Sea Cliff, a neighborhood in northwestern San Francisco, sold for $11.7 million. The home, located in an exclusive enclave by the beach, first came on the market in 2018.

