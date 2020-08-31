METALLICA Collectible Figures From KnuckleBonz Coming In Early 2021

KnuckleBonz, creator of the Rock Iconz music collectible series, has announced the production of a new bundle of METALLICA figures (set of four or separately), available for pre-order now at this location.

This "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct"-era set includes James Hetfield Rock Iconz statue, Lars Ulrich Rock Iconz statue, Kirk Hammett Rock Iconz statue and Robert Trujillo Rock Iconz statue.

"We are so pleased and honored to be working with METALLICA on these new limited-edition collectibles for our series," says Tony Simerman, CEO/creative director of KnuckleBonz. "We hope to create something that represents every era for METALLICA from today back to the advent of thrash."

All Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, limited-edition collectibles. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered.

The statues are created in 1/9 scale. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.

These are limited-edition statues; only 3000 each are created.

The figures are currently in production and slated to ship in early 2021.

Each statue sells for $149 and ships worldwide.

KnuckleBonz has been creating high-end statues since 2003 and continues to be dedicated to honoring music's greatest performers through master artistry in the limited-edition statue series called Rock Iconz. The company's goal is to capture a "live performance" moment in each limited edition.