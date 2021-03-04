METALLICA Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of 'Master Of Puppets' By Performing 'Battery' On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' (Video)

METALLICA celebrated the 35th anniversary of its classic third album, "Master Of Puppets", by performing the song "Battery" on last night's (Wednesday, March 3) episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert".
This is not the first time that METALLICA has appeared on a talk show hosted by Stephen Colbert. In May 2017, METALLICA performed the song "Now That We're Dead" on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert". Prior to that, the band sat down for an interview and performed on Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report" in September 2013. More recently, METALLICA performed "Enter Sandman" on "A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition", a live special edition of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert", on February 7.
"Master Of Puppets" was the first album METALLICA recorded after signing a major label deal with Elektra Records.
The set only reached No. 29 on the Billboard album chart but has sold over six million copies in the U.S. since.
It is the last record to feature bassist Cliff Burton, who was killed later that year in a tour bus crash.
Several songs from the album are still staples of METALLICA's live set, including "Battery", "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" and the title track.
