METALLICA: 'Breaking The Band' Episode To Premiere On REELZ This Weekend

"Metallica: Breaking The Band" will premiere on Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on Reelz.
METALLICA is the one of the highest-selling heavy metal bands in history with five consecutive chart-topping albums along with 1,600 shows and nearly $1.5 billion in gross sales. Their 1991 16-times-certified-platinum album "Metallica", better known as "The Black Album", changed the course of heavy metal and plunged the young quartet to megastardom. But their massive musical success came with destructive excess and intra-band rivalries led to mayhem, with extreme personalities battling for the spotlight. As the young band ascended to its lofty status, tragedy struck when bassist Cliff Burton died after the band's motorhome crashed. The death would reverberate through METALLICA for years and it would take hundreds of thousands of dollars in therapy to get the band back on track. Sharing their first-hand experiences working with the band are their former manager Jon Zazula and studio producer Flemming Rasmussen.
"Metallica: Breaking The Band" reveals the inside story of the trials and tribulations of one of the biggest, baddest metal bands on earth.
"Breaking The Band" is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.
