METALLICA, BON JOVI And KISS Make FORBES Magazine's Annual List Of World's Highest-Paid Celebrities

June 5, 2020 0 Comments

METALLICA, BON JOVI and KISS have made Forbes magazine's annual list of the world's highest-paid celebrities.

Forbes estimated that METALLICA earned $40.5 million in the last 12 months to land at position No. 78 on the list, with BON JOVI pulling in $38 million (No. 87) and KISS pocketing $36.5 million (No. 95).

Forbes compiled the list by estimating pre-tax earnings from June 2019-June 2020, before deducting fees for managers, based on data from Nielsen, touring trade publication Pollstar, movie database IMDB, as well as interviews with industry experts and many of the celebrities themselves.

Last December, music industry trade publication Pollstar reported that METALLICA was the top-grossing hard rock/metal band in the world during the period of November 22, 2018 to November 20, 2019. During that 12-month period, the group sold $179 million worth of concert tickets for its 48 reported shows around the globe.

The world's second-highest-grossing hard rock/metal artist during that period was BON JOVI, who sold $134 million worth of tickets worldwide for its 31 reported performances. Next on the list was KISS, who were the highest grossing hard rock/metal band in North America during the reporting period. Overall, the band — which kicked off its "End Of The Road" farewell tour on January 31, 2019 — sold $89.8 million worth of tickets for 74 reported concerts.

