METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH, IRON MAIDEN Members Mourn Death Of Veteran Heavy Metal Journalist MALCOLM DOME

METALLICA's Lars Ulrich, BLACK SABBATH's Tony Iommi, IRON MAIDEN, SAXON, FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares and Doro Pesch are among the heavy metal musicians who have reacted on social media to the passing of longtime music journalist Malcolm Dome. The veteran U.K. writer died over the weekend at the age of 66.

Dome has written about rock and heavy metal since 1979. In addition to publishing several books on such artists as AC/DC, METALLICA and LED ZEPPELIN he had contributed to a number of magazines, including Record Mirror, Metal Hammer, Kerrang! and Classic Rock.

Dome is credited with inventing the term "thrash metal" while writing about the ANTHRAX song "Metal Thrashing Mad" in February 1984. Up until that point, bands like ANTHRAX and METALLICA had referred to their sound as "power metal." Malcolm also provided a sleeve notes for various reissues, including those by German thrashers KREATOR, whose frontman Mille Petrozza wrote: "Shocked to hear about Malcolm Dome’s passing today. Malcolm wrote all liner notes for the recent @kreatorofficial reissues, including 'Enemy Of God' and 'Hordes Of Chaos', still on the horizon. We talked on Skype for hours and Malcolm knew more about my band's past, than I could remember myself. He was a true music lover and one of the funniest people out there. Working with Malcolm never felt like actual work."

Ulrich said: "Extremely sad to hear of Malcolm Dome's passing. Not only was he an incredible talent who helped guide my relationship with heavy music, but he was also a great person. Today, I'm thinking of the fun, memorable times we spent together back in the day."

Iommi wrote: "Malcolm was a lovely guy, he interviewed me many times and was always positive about the music. He was one of the first journalists to totally get metal. We even worked together last year when he helped me sort out my Wikipedia entry. Sadly missed."

In 1980, Malcolm co-wrote the book "Encyclopedia Metallica", which some believe served as the inspiration for the METALLICA band name.

