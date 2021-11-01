METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH, IRON MAIDEN Members Mourn Death Of Veteran Heavy Metal Journalist MALCOLM DOME

November 1, 2021 0 Comments

METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH, IRON MAIDEN Members Mourn Death Of Veteran Heavy Metal Journalist MALCOLM DOME

METALLICA's Lars Ulrich, BLACK SABBATH's Tony Iommi, IRON MAIDEN, SAXON, FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares and Doro Pesch are among the heavy metal musicians who have reacted on social media to the passing of longtime music journalist Malcolm Dome. The veteran U.K. writer died over the weekend at the age of 66.

Dome has written about rock and heavy metal since 1979. In addition to publishing several books on such artists as AC/DC, METALLICA and LED ZEPPELIN he had contributed to a number of magazines, including Record Mirror, Metal Hammer, Kerrang! and Classic Rock.

Dome is credited with inventing the term "thrash metal" while writing about the ANTHRAX song "Metal Thrashing Mad" in February 1984. Up until that point, bands like ANTHRAX and METALLICA had referred to their sound as "power metal." Malcolm also provided a sleeve notes for various reissues, including those by German thrashers KREATOR, whose frontman Mille Petrozza wrote: "Shocked to hear about Malcolm Dome’s passing today. Malcolm wrote all liner notes for the recent @kreatorofficial reissues, including 'Enemy Of God' and 'Hordes Of Chaos', still on the horizon. We talked on Skype for hours and Malcolm knew more about my band's past, than I could remember myself. He was a true music lover and one of the funniest people out there. Working with Malcolm never felt like actual work."

Ulrich said: "Extremely sad to hear of Malcolm Dome's passing. Not only was he an incredible talent who helped guide my relationship with heavy music, but he was also a great person. Today, I'm thinking of the fun, memorable times we spent together back in the day."

Iommi wrote: "Malcolm was a lovely guy, he interviewed me many times and was always positive about the music. He was one of the first journalists to totally get metal. We even worked together last year when he helped me sort out my Wikipedia entry. Sadly missed."

In 1980, Malcolm co-wrote the book "Encyclopedia Metallica", which some believe served as the inspiration for the METALLICA band name.



































































COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).