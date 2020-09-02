METALLICA Becomes First Act To Have Mainstream Rock Songs No. 1s in Four Different Decades

According to Billboard, METALLICA has become the first act to have No. 1s on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart in four different decades.

The band's latest single, "All Within My Hands", recorded live with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, achieved the milestone on the survey dated September 5, giving the band No. 1s in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

METALLICA's Mainstream Rock No. 1s, according to Billboard:

* Until It Sleeps (peaked at No. 1 on June 8, 1996)

* Hero Of The Day (peaked at No. 1 on Deember 7, 1996)

* Turn The Page (peaked at No. 1 on November 28, 1998)

* No Leaf Clover (peaked at No. 1 on January 22, 2000)

* I Disappear (peaked at No. 1 on June 10, 2000)

* The Day That Never Comes (peaked at No. 1 on September 20, 2008)

* Cyanide (peaked at No. 1 on April 4, 2009)

* Hardwired (peaked at No. 1 on October 8, 2016)

* Atlas, Rise! (peaked at No. 1 on February 18, 2017)

* All Within My Hands (peaked at No. 1 on September 5, 2020)

METALLICA and San Francisco Symphony's September 6 and September 8, 2019 "S&M²" concerts were historic on multiple levels: They served as the grand opening of San Francisco's Chase Center, reunited the band and Symphony for the first time since the 1999 performances captured on the Grammy-winning "S&M" album, and featured the first-ever symphonic renditions of songs written and released since those original "S&M" shows.

On Saturday night (August 29), METALLICA broadcast a show to hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada, as part of the "Encore Drive-In Nights" series. The concert was filmed nearly three weeks earlier, on August 10, at the Gundlach Bundschu winery, about a 30-minute car ride from the band's headquarters in San Rafael, California, and was subsequently edited and mixed by the band's award-winning production team to the highest standards possible.

Last month, METALLICA took part in an interview and short performance on "The Howard Stern Show".

In early May, the four members of METALLICA overcame social distancing to record a new version of their song "Blackened", with each member separated in his own home. The split-screen video was posted to the band's social media channels.

METALLICA had been largely out of the public eye since last fall when the band canceled an Australian tour and announced that frontman James Hetfield was returning to rehab for the first time since 2002 to battle his addictions.

Photo credit: Anton Corbijn