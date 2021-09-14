METALLICA + BEATLES Mashup Act BEATALLICA To Release 'The Devolver Album' In November

BEATALLICA, a satirical mashup act whose hilarious schtick marries the songwriting prowess of THE BEATLES to the deep-throated rock growl of METALLICA, will release its fourth studio album, "The Devolver Album", on November 12 via Metal Assault Records.

A music video for the album's lead single "Wherever And Everywhere" is set to premiere on October 1 on the band's YouTube channel, along with the pre-order launch of the album in the aforementioned formats on beatallica.bandcamp.com. All digital and physical album pre-orders will come with an instant download of the lead single.

On the arrival of "The Devolver Album" and what to expect from the new release, the band issued the following comment: "BEATALLICA are stoked to finally be releasing 'The Devolver Album' after many years of arranging, re-arranging, and deranging concepts!

"Our relationship with METALLICA has been a blessing and we thank them for their support and allowances.

"'The Devolver Album' will have all the elements of past BEATALLICA recordings plus more. Listeners will pick up on the mash-up between original music and lyrics and METALLICA compositions along with BEATLES sensibilities, style, and influence. Thrashy, heavy, clever, subversive, and hesh, of course!

"BEATALLICA are made up of highly experienced song writers and we had a great time working in original material on this release.

"Our first single and video for 'Wherever And Everywhere' will be out soon.

"BEATALLICA are pumped to be working with Metal Assault Records and we look forward to playing live, in support of 'The Devolver Album' before too long! Info and show dates can be found at beatallica.org and merch will be at beatallica.bandcamp.com. Hells yeah!!"

Produced by BEATALLICA, "The Devolver Album" was recorded at Hamtone Audio and engineered by Jeff Hamilton and Lodi Broekhuizen. Mixing and mastering duties were handled by Flemball Rasmartin at Shane Olivo Audio and Justin Perkins at Mystery Room Mastering, respectively. The artwork featured on the cover of "The Devolver Album" was created by Matt Wells of lizardmanart.com

"The Devolver Album" track listing:

01. Devolver

02. Play Me Overdrive Guitar

03. Never Borne

04. Wherever And Everywhere

05. Hesh Today

06. Here Comes Revenge

07. Numbernine

08. B. C. H. C.

09. The Damning Of Helleanor Hippie

In late 2020, Metal Assault Records very excitedly added BEATALLICA to its official label roster. MAR owner Andrew Bansal was first introduced to BEATALLICA in 2010 when the band toured the West Coast and performed at the now-defunct Key Club in West Hollywood; putting on the kind of performance only they can. Subsequently, Bansal interviewed BEATALLICA and kept track of their progress over the years as they took their show on the road all over the world, garnering a global fanbase to go with the heaps of praise received from members of METALLICA and the like, as well as from journalists everywhere.

On the live front, BEATALLICA is set to perform at the gigantic Summerfest in their hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin this Saturday September 18. More concert dates will be announced in the near future, as the band gears up to perform "Wherever And Everywhere" in support of the new record.

BEATALLICA's third full-length album, "Abbey Load", was released in April 2013 via Oglio Records.

Back in 2005, the members of BEATALLICA received help from METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich in their dispute with Sony Music over BEATALLICA's "unlawful use" of the group's compositions "without authorization or license." Sony Music accused BEATALLICA of violating copyright laws, demanded that their webmaster pay "unspecified damages," and forced the band's ISP to shut down their web site. Thanks to Ulrich's efforts, BEATALLICA was soon back online, and the legal debacle was over.

"The Internet is a swamp of piracy, so you send out cease-and-desist letters all the time," METALLICA lawyer Peter Paterno said at the time. "Someone at Sony probably saw this site and sent out a letter and once they realized what was on it they decided it was not something worth picking a fight over. They got that this is different from someone selling BEATLES CDs and not paying royalties."

BEATALLICA frontman Jaymz Lennfield (a.k.a. Michael "Tinker" Tierney) later told River Cities' Reader that he believed his band's music had the legal protection of parody. "We think we're making something new, especially lyrically," he said. "It's definitely a creative process... Legally and creatively, stuff like this hasn't been done before."

BEATALLICA is:

Jaymz Lennfield - lead vocals, guitars

Grg Hammettson III - lead guitar, backing vocals

Jimmy Ul-nic - drums, percussion, backing vocals

Dr. Robert Stujillo - bass, backing vocals

Photo credit: Alex Weber