METALLICA, ANTHRAX Members Interviewed For ARMORED SAINT Documentary; Trailer Available

The first teaser trailer for "Armored Saint: The Movie" is available below.

Produced and directed by Russell Cherrington, the film tells the story of ARMORED SAINT, a band of brothers that created its own unique sound and image in the 1980s Los Angeles rock and metal scene.

"Armored Saint: The Movie" features interviews with members of ARMORED SAINT, as well as a host of music industry legends, including James Hetfield (METALLICA), Lars Ulrich (METALLICA), Scott Ian (ANTHRAX), Brian Slagel (Metal Blade Records), Cliff Bernstein (Q Prime Management), Max Norman (producer), Bill Metoyer (engineer, producer), John Kornarens (music video director), John Sutherland (friend), Bob Nalbandian (friend), Tracy Vera (Metal Blade Records), Mike Faley (Metal Blade Records), Zach Harmen (METALLICA, ARMORED SAINT tech), and many other family and friends.

In a recent interview with Ireland's Overdrive, ARMORED SAINT bassist Joey Vera stated about "Armored Saint: The Movie": "It's not directly involved with us, but we do have periphery involvement with it.

"There is a friend of the band who lives in the U.K. and he's also been a longtime fan of the band. He's based in or near Newcastle. He's a filmmaker and also a teacher at the local university. He's done a bunch of cool short films. I've even worked with him on some music for some of his films. Anyway, he approached us about a year and a half ago with the idea of producing a documentary about the band's history. I said, 'Go for it. I don't want to be micromanaging this project, so you tell your story of how you see us [ARMORED SAINT], and if you need any recordings, or information etc, then give me a shout.'"

Asked how far the project has come to date, Joey said: "Well, he's already waist deep in things and has done a bunch of interviews with the guys in METALLICA, ANTHRAX a lot of people in management that used to work with us, including the A&R guy that first signed us, as well as an interview with Brian Slagel. We've also done a few interviews with him and it really gives the film a sense of the wider view inside ARMORED SAINT. We all have very different perspectives from our time in the band. [Laughs]

"From what I can gather, he's almost done," Joey continued. "I understand that he's showing it at some festivals next spring, or summer, depending on the pandemic situation, of course. I've seen a five-minute trailer and it looks great. I'm very much looking forward to seeing the finished project when it's ready. We supplied him with a lot of very old VHS performances, photos and interviews, etc., so there's loads of stuff that has never been seen before. I hope it all turns out great for him.

"I have a very weird thing about being associated with something that's about myself, if you know what I mean. I feel like it shouldn't be that way, like, 'Hey, look at this movie I made about myself.' [Laughs] I'm trying to stay out of it as much as I can.

"To be honest, I don't know how much of a story we have to the average person, but for those who know of us, or have an interest in that whole scene, then I'm sure they will really enjoy it."

ARMORED SAINT will release its eighth full-length album, "Punching The Sky", on October 23 via Metal Blade Records.

