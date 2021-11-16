METALLICA Announces 'The Metallica Black Box'

November 16, 2021 0 Comments

METALLICA Announces 'The Metallica Black Box'

METALLICA has announced the opening of The Metallica Black Box. Debuting with The Black Album Exhibition, the Black Box will offer an unprecedented and ongoing deep dive into every era of METALLICA from the early 1980s garage days up to its present status as multi-platinum, stadium-filling hard rock standard bearers.

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo will "unbox" their collections, pulling their favorite, most significant, and personally meaningful artifacts out of careful storage. Much more than a "gateway" to all things METALLICA, The Metallica Black Box, in collaboration with Inveniem and Definitive Authentic, will provide access to the memories and experiences of the band members themselves, as it transports those who enter to virtually every imaginable time and place along the METALLICA historical continuum. Features available exclusively in the Black Box will range from the virtual to the physical — from weekly livestream events to extremely limited signed memorabilia.

The Metallica Black Box launches with The Black Album Exhibition, featuring a collection of items curated to share in support of the 30th anniversary of the Grammy-winning, 16-times-platinum-certified 1991 album that not only gave METALLICA its first No. 1 album in no fewer than 10 countries, including a four-week run at No. 1 in the U.S., but remains unchallenged as the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen SoundScan, outselling every release in every genre over the past 30 years.

In the weeks, months and years ahead, The Metallica Black Box will venture progressively deeper into the METALLICA vaults. Its unfettered access will manifest in exhibitions and collections of rare artifacts and ephemera, never seen nor heard video/audio, and more — all dedicated to different facets of the METALLICA experience: the sounds, the visuals, the instruments, the culture and beyond. These collections will allow the METALLICA fan to experience the band’s story in a more personal way than ever before, providing behind-the-scenes insight into who METALLICA is, was and will be.

For more information, visit MetallicaBlackBox.com.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).