METALLICA Announces Second Round Of COVID-19 Relief Grants

METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation will provide a second round of new grants totaling $295,000 to five organizations doing essential work during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to continuing to support Feeding America, which partners with food banks around the United States; Crew Nation, Live Nation's initiative to provide relief to touring and venue crews; the United States Bartenders Guild Foundation, which benefits bar workers and people in the service industries; and Direct Relief, which aims to support medical professionals and first responders across the U.S.; the band has announced a fifth grantee as its partners with MusicCares in the organization's efforts to assist music industry professionals affected by the pandemic.

METALLICA says in a statement: "We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of fans and friends around the world as many continue to face unimaginable challenges in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to your contributions to our fundraisers during #MetallicaMondays, our #MonthOfGiving, and directly to our site, as well as a substantial donation from our friends at @salesforce, we're excited to announce that #AWMH will be providing a second round of new grants totaling $295,000 to five organizations doing essential work during this difficult time.

"In addition to continuing to support @feedingamerica, @directrelief, @livenation's #CrewNation initiative, and the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP) through the @usbgncf, we are proud to announce a fifth grantee as we partner with @musicares, in their efforts to assist music industry professionals affected by the pandemic."

The goal of the All Within My Hands foundation, which was launched in 2016 in San Rafael, California, is to help creating sustainable communities by tackling the issues of hunger and workforce education and encouraging volunteerism.

The METALLICA family and the All Within My Hands foundation board members are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As such, 100% of all donations from fans and third parties go to the organizations AWMH supports.

All Within My Hands reported assets of $3.2 million on its most recent Form 990.

