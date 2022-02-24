METALLICA Announces Its Only Two U.S. Stadium Summer 2022 Shows

METALLICA, one of the most iconic names in rock music, today announced it will perform only two summer stadium shows in 2022: Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York on August 11, and PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 14. Both shows will feature special guests GRETA VAN FLEET and ICE NINE KILLS.

METALLICA presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members at 9 a.m. ET and General Fan Club members at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, February 28. All presales will end Thursday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET. Tickets for METALLICA in Buffalo and Pittsburgh go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.com.

METALLICA previously played at Highmark Stadium on July 25, 1992, and Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium on July 26, 1992.

Formed in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, having sold nearly 120 million albums worldwide and generating more than 15 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents. The band's several multi-platinum albums include "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "… And Justice For All", "Metallica" (commonly referred to as The Black Album), "Load", "Reload", "St. Anger", "Death Magnetic" and "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct", released in November 2016 and charting at No. 1 in 32 countries.

METALLICA's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and its 2009 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. In June of 2018, the band was awarded one of the most prestigious musical honors in the world: Sweden's Polar Music Prize.