METALLICA Announces Eighth Annual 'Metallica Night' With SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

METALLICA and the San Francisco Giants will hold the eighth annual "Metallica Night" on Tuesday, May 24 at Oracle Park — formerly AT&T Park — in San Francisco.

METALLICA said: "It's a tradition that we've missed the last two seasons, so we're really excited for the return of Metallica Night at Oracle Park with our hometown baseball team, the San Francisco Giants. This year marks the eighth time we'll take the field for the National Anthem, first pitch, and a few other pre-game shenanigans, and it all takes place on Tuesday, May 24th against the New York Mets.

"Special Event Metallica packages include a ticket to the game and a limited-edition METALLICA/Giants T-shirt; a portion of the proceeds from every Metallica Night Special Event ticket sold will benefit All Within My Hands. Tickets will be on sale this Wednesday, February 16th at 8 AM PST for Giants season ticket holders and Visa cardholders with single-game tickets on sale to the public Friday, February 18th at 8 AM time.

"Visit the Giants' Special Events page for more information. We look forward to seeing you at the yard for another exciting season of Giants baseball!"

At previous "Metallica Night" events, METALLICA guitarists Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield performed the national anthem before drummer Lars Ulrich threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Hetfield had said about the yearly event: "We're blessed to be doing this every year and being a part of the vibe here. You know, when times are good, when times are bad, they need the support."

Hammett added: "It's great. It's a lot of fun. It's a good opportunity for us to interact with our home team, hometown, and interact with the people of the Bay Area in San Francisco. And for me, it's a lot of fun to be able to play the national anthem."

Hammett told ESPN.com that he feels the version of the national anthem he plays is "really unique and different," and it's great that he can play it for his home team and hometown audience.

METALLICA has always kept strong ties to the Bay Area sports scene: the band has also performed before Golden State Warriors basketball games and San Jose Sharks hockey games.

