METALLICA Announces Eighth Annual 'Metallica Night' With SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

METALLICA and the San Francisco Giants will hold the eighth annual "Metallica Night" on Tuesday, May 24 at Oracle Park — formerly AT&T Park — in San Francisco.
METALLICA said: "It's a tradition that we've missed the last two seasons, so we're really excited for the return of Metallica Night at Oracle Park with our hometown baseball team, the San Francisco Giants. This year marks the eighth time we'll take the field for the National Anthem, first pitch, and a few other pre-game shenanigans, and it all takes place on Tuesday, May 24th against the New York Mets.
"Special Event Metallica packages include a ticket to the game and a limited-edition METALLICA/Giants T-shirt; a portion of the proceeds from every Metallica Night Special Event ticket sold will benefit All Within My Hands. Tickets will be on sale this Wednesday, February 16th at 8 AM PST for Giants season ticket holders and Visa cardholders with single-game tickets on sale to the public Friday, February 18th at 8 AM time.
"Visit the Giants' Special Events page for more information. We look forward to seeing you at the yard for another exciting season of Giants baseball!"
At previous "Metallica Night" events, METALLICA guitarists Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield performed the national anthem before drummer Lars Ulrich threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Hetfield had said about the yearly event: "We're blessed to be doing this every year and being a part of the vibe here. You know, when times are good, when times are bad, they need the support."
Hammett added: "It's great. It's a lot of fun. It's a good opportunity for us to interact with our home team, hometown, and interact with the people of the Bay Area in San Francisco. And for me, it's a lot of fun to be able to play the national anthem."
Hammett told ESPN.com that he feels the version of the national anthem he plays is "really unique and different," and it's great that he can play it for his home team and hometown audience.
METALLICA has always kept strong ties to the Bay Area sports scene: the band has also performed before Golden State Warriors basketball games and San Jose Sharks hockey games.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).