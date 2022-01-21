METALLICA And FOO FIGHTERS To Headline 'Boston Calling' 2022

Boston Calling, the acclaimed three-day festival poised to make its triumphant return to Allston, Massachusetts this Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 - 29, 2022, announces its full lineup today. Headlining the festival are rock and roll icons METALLICA; alternative rockers THE STROKES, playing their first show in Boston since 2006; and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers FOO FIGHTERS. These three powerful rock bands will lead a lineup of over 50 performers, including the largest collection of regional talent ever to take the stage at Boston Calling. The 2022 bill features an incredibly diverse mix of globally recognized music stars, including RÜFÜS DU SOL, WEEZER, HAIM, RUN THE JEWELS, GLASS ANIMALS, KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD, AVRIL LAVIGNE, BLACK PUMAS, MODEST MOUSE, GOOSE, CHEAP TRICK, OLIVER TREE, EARTHGANG, ORVILLE PECK, THE STRUTS, and many more. The entire lineup can be found below, listed by day.

Boston Calling Events, LLC (BCE) co-founder and chief executive officer Brian Appel said: "We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic. This year's lineup is particularly special for us. It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world's most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston's talented music scene. Knowing how much Boston musicians endured during the pandemic, it was very important to us that Boston Calling 2022 shine a spotlight on local and regional artists more than ever before. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone come together on Memorial Day Weekend."

2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees and multi-Grammy Award winners FOO FIGHTERS will headline the festival on Friday, May 27. THE STROKES, leaders of garage rock revival and 2021 Grammy winners for "Best Rock Album," will headline Saturday, May 28. 2009 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees and multi-Grammy Award-winning rockers METALLICA will close out Boston Calling with a headlining performance on Sunday, May 29.

Boston Calling once again promises an exceptional experience, from its iconic mix of musical performances to its commitment to showcasing new forms of entertainment and extensive food and drink offerings.

This year, the festival will expand its offerings in the VIP and Platinum tiers. An all-new VIP lounge will become an oasis within the festival featuring full bars and unique amenities. Fans can also expect newly enhanced viewing areas within the VIP and Platinum sections, including a new double-decker VIP experience with dramatic views of both the Red Stage and Green Stage, and an expanded viewing deck within the Platinum section where menus by some of Boston's best chefs will be served throughout each day. Platinum pass holders will also have access to a full specially priced bar featuring premium beer, fine wine and craft cocktails, a daily gifting suite with complimentary products, and a daily complimentary parking pass (3-day passholders only). More information on the festival's VIP and nearly sold-out Platinum experiences can be found on Boston Calling's web site.

A limited number of 3-Day General Admission tickets ($369.99), 3-Day VIP tickets ($999.99), and 3-Day Platinum tickets ($1,999.99) are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com. A special limited 2-pack of 3-Day GA tickets ($699.99) is also available.

More details on The Arena, as well as on the festival's food and drink components, will be announced in the coming months.

The day-by-day lineup for Boston Calling 2022 is as follows (performance times are forthcoming):

Friday, May 27:

FOO FIGHTERS

RÜFÜS DU SOL

HAIM

AVRIL LAVIGNE

CHEAP TRICK

OLIVER TREE

THE STRUTS

PARIS JACKSON

THE BACKSEAT LOVERS

GRANDSON

PARIS TEXAS

MOB RICH

POM POM SQUAD

BORN WITHOUT BONES

AVENUE

MIRANDA RAE

THE CHELSEA CURVE

Saturday, May 28:

THE STROKES

RUN THE JEWELS

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

BLACK PUMAS

EARTHGANG

ORVILLE PECK

KENNYHOOPLA

SUDAN ARCHIVES

CELISSE

HINDS

FRANCES FOREVER

CHARLOTTE SANDS

JULIE RHODES

VAN BUREN RECORDS

ALI MCGUIRK

CORAL MOONS

DUTCH TULIPS

Sunday, May 29:

METALLICA

WEEZER

GLASS ANIMALS

MODEST MOUSE

GOOSE

RIPE

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

CULTS

PEACH TREE RASCALS

HORSEGIRL

DJO

CAM MEEKINS

OOMPA

CLIFF NOTEZ

CROOKED COAST

AARON AND THE LORD

PAPER TIGERS

To follow the festival online, visit www.bostoncalling.com.