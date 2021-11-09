METALLICA And Clothing Brand WOLVERINE Introduce Encore Collaboration

November 9, 2021 0 Comments

Wolverine and METALLICA's All Within My Hands Foundation (AWMH) are coming together to celebrate and support America's future workforce with a new collaboration collection benefiting the Metallica Scholars Initiative. The collaboration will feature an all-new limited-edition assortment of three Wolverine boots, a hoody, and beanie, as well as a graphic t-shirt with art by METALLICA collaborator Brandon Heart. Available for pre-sale today, the collection will be available on Giving Tuesday (November 30) on wolverine.com/metallica.

Wolverine, the 138-year-old boot and clothing brand, has a long-standing commitment to supporting the next generation of skilled trades, and 50% of all sales from the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collection will support the Metallica Scholars Initiative — a major workforce education initiative that provides direct support to community colleges to enhance their career and technical education programs, providing skills and services to students who are looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program. Since launching the partnership in 2019, Wolverine has contributed more than $300,000 to the Metallica Scholars Initiative.

"We are grateful to be part of helping the world's workforce stay strong through the Metallica Scholars Initiative, and Wolverine shares our passion for supporting and celebrating the people who are the future of the workforce," said METALLICA's James Hetfield. "This partnership will continue to shine a light on the opportunities in the skilled trades and support students as they work toward establishing rewarding, sustainable careers."

Inspired by the renowned rock band, the limited-edition Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collection features three fresh boot designs:

* Wolverine 1000 Mile Plain-Toe Rugged ($400): Handcrafted in the U.S.A. with matte black Horween leather, this classic boot has a heavy metal edge with AWMH blue stitching, limited edition tongue-tag, metal toe-kicker, and a rugged Vibram outsole.

* Wolverine Hellcat UltraSpring Work Boot ($150/$155): Designed with trade workers in mind, this boot is available in both a soft and safety toe, featuring metallic and AWMH blue details.

* Wolverine Hellcat UltraSpring Wedge ($165): This every-day-appropriate boot features metallic and AWMH blue details in a casual wedge style.

The collaboration also includes a custom hoody and beanie featuring the Metallica Scholars logo, and a graphic t-shirt featuring artwork by METALLICA collaborator Brandon Heart. The custom-designed art is inspired by METALLICA's signature aesthetic and features a skull and tool cross bones in tribute to the trades programs the collection is supporting through Metallica Scholars.

Each one of the more than 900 Metallica Scholars students across the country this year will receive a pair of the collaboration work boots and a graphic t-shirt as part of the partnership to celebrate and thank them for pursuing training in the trades.

"We're proud to continue celebrating and supporting the next generation of skilled tradespeople through partnerships with exceptional organizations and initiatives like Metallica Scholars," said Tom Kennedy, global brand president for Wolverine. "We hope METALLICA fans will love and wear this collection with pride knowing they are joining us in supporting the future American workforce."

This year's Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collection is available now for pre-sale on wolverine.com/metallica.

