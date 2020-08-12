METALLICA, AEROSMITH, GUNS N' ROSES, JOURNEY, KISS Among Contributors To LIVE NATION Charity Fund

The Music Forward Foundation announced today that the Crew Nation Global Relief Fund has raised $15 million to support live music crews who have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The money raised so far is able to help 15,000 crew members across 36 countries who were impacted by the rescheduled or cancelled shows scheduled to take place through June.

With concerts and festivals still largely on pause, there are hundreds of thousands of crew members who still need help as they see their work interrupted through what is normally the core summer concert season and through the remainder of the shutdown. The fund hopes to double its impact and raise at least $30 million so that it can continue providing support for these independent workers who are the backbone of the live music industry.

Crew members spend years perfecting their specialty to create unforgettable memories and are highly skilled and formally educated in their craft. They include lighting technicians, sound engineers, stage designers and builders, and many others. In addition to those who are employed by tours or promoters, many are self-employed or typically work for independent venues and vendors on a show-by-show basis, sparking overwhelming demand from across the industry at all levels. They are an integral part of live shows, which in turn fuel local economies by promoting consumer activity across restaurants, lodging, transportation and more. Crew Nation aims to provide these valued workers with support so they can sustain through the shutdown and continue their impactful career contributions to concerts and local communities once concerts return.

The fund was launched with an initial $5 million donation from Live Nation, which then matched the next $5 million in donations from artists, fans and employees for a total contribution of $10 million from the company.

"Concerts wouldn't be possible without the many crew members working behind the scenes every step of the way and we want to make sure that as independent workers, they get the support they need from both the industry and the government," said Michael Rapino, president and CEO, Live Nation. "Live Nation is proud to be among the many artists, donors, partners and fans who are helping drive this mission forward and support those who make the magic of live possible."

"The support we have received has been overwhelming, but the number of people who still need assistance is staggering and our work is nowhere near done," said Nurit Smith, executive director, Music Forward Foundation. "The artist community has been so incredibly supportive and creative, utilizing their resources and platforms to make personal donations and drum up contributions through the release of exclusive merch, new music, live streamed performances and much more, and our hope is that it continues to keep rolling."

Crew Nation also just dropped a new line of summer merch, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the fund. To buy merch, go to this location.

Contributions up to $80,000 USD can be made directly via PayPal. Any larger gifts can be coordinated by contacting [email protected]

The fund is accepting applications as shows would have played off to meet the current demand for missed income. To check the current application window and apply, go to this location.

Artists who have generously contributed donations include:

AEROSMITH

ANDERSON .PAAK

AWOLNATION

BACKSTREET BOYS

BTS X BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT

CHER

COLDPLAY

DEPECHE MODE

FROM ASHES TO NEW

GUNS N' ROSES

JOHN MAYER

JOHNNYSWIM

JOURNEY

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

KESHA

KID ROCK

KISS

KYGO

LAMB OF GOD

METALLICA

MOTÖRHEAD

PANTERA

ROBBIE WILLIAMS

SUM 41

TAKE THAT

THIRD EYE BLIND

TWENTY ONE PILOTS

U2

WESTLIFE

To find out more about ways to get involved, donate, buy merchandise or apply for relief, head to livenation.com/crewnation.

