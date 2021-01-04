Metal Musicians React To ALEXI LAIHO's Death

Marty Friedman (MEGADETH), Mark Morton (LAMB OF GOD), Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT), Gus G. (FIREWIND, OZZY OSBOURNE), Michael Amott (ARCH ENEMY), Jens Johansson (STRATOVARIUS), Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY) and SONATA ARCTICA are amont the heavy metal musicians who have reacted on social media to the passing of former CHILDREN OF BODOM frontman Alexi Laiho. The Finnish guitarist/vocalist died in his home in Helsinki last week. The 41-year-old had suffered from long-term health issues in the years leading up to his death.
Laiho and drummer Jaska Raatikainen founded CHILDREN OF BODOM in 1993, and the band was one of the most internationally acclaimed metal acts in Finland up until their very last farewell concert in December of 2019. Last year, Alexi put together BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT, who recorded three songs and shot one music video, which will be released later on posthumously.
Besides CHILDREN OF BODOM, Laiho was known for acts such as WARMEN, SINERGY, KYLÄHULLUT and THE LOCAL BAND. Awarded with a Metal Hammer Golden God and several other international prizes, the guitarist was also the main star, leading a group of one hundred guitar players at the Helsinki Festival in 2015 in "100 Guitars From Hel" — a massive concert piece he composed.
The talented guitarist and musician relished his role as stepdad in his family, and as uncle and godfather. Especially during the last years, the important family ties brought a welcomed balance to his life and the active touring. Laiho was particularly close with his big sister, parents and his sister's daughter.
Laiho's CHILDREN OF BODOM bandmates Jaska Raatikainen (drums), Henri "Henkka T. Blacksmith" Seppälä (bass) and Janne Wirman (keyboards) said in a statement: "More than 25 years of friendship. We lost a brother. The world lost a phenomenal songwriter and one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Memories and Alexi's music will live forever. Our thoughts are with Alexi's family during this difficult time."
BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT made its live debut on October 23 at Rytmikorjaamo in Seinäjoki, Finland. The 17-song show consisted entirely of CHILDREN OF BODOM material.
Raatikainen, Seppälä and Wirman announced their departures from CHILDREN OF BODOM in October 2019. Two months later, they confirmed that they were the rightful owners of the CHILDREN OF BODOM brand.
CHILDREN OF BODOM's last album, "Hexed", came out in March 2019 via Nuclear Blast Records.
Absolutely gutted about Alexi Laiho`s very untimely passing. He had a lot more to left to say with his music.
— Marty Friedman (@marty_friedman) January 4, 2021
Alexi Laiho was a monumental talent & a genuine, caring & thoughtful person.
He will be greatly missed.
Rest In Peace Alexi
— Mark Morton ?? (@MarkDuaneMorton) January 4, 2021
I always wanted to meet Alexi Laiho.
We were brought together by @marty_friedman and shared the mic on a track from the Inferno album.
Hard way to start the week.
R.I.P. Alexi Laiho pic.twitter.com/QI468qY83l
— Danko Jones (@dankojones) January 4, 2021
RIP Alexi Laiho ? pic.twitter.com/EDDZBjSg6R
— Revocation (@Revocation) January 4, 2021
We had the privilege to share the stage together. Incredible talent and brilliant guitar player.
You will be missed.
R.I.P. Alexi Laiho https://t.co/AGCYZYAhKm
— Decapitated (@decapitated) January 4, 2021
COB were at a high point in 2005 and this tour was totally sold out at just about every date. They absolutely shredded and sounded incredible night after night. This tour was tough for us after riding high on Ozzfest, the audience wasn’t really sure about the hype around us... pic.twitter.com/auYosbkObh
— Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) January 4, 2021
Rest In Peace Alexi ? Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/QRqIuyedX1
— Nightwish (@NightwishBand) January 4, 2021
Alexi is a modern day guitar hero and rightly deserves the praise he is getting today for the music he left us with. #RIPAlexi
— Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) January 4, 2021
Dammit. Do yourself a favor and jam some Bodom today. https://t.co/FnDEy0aLGc
— Aaron Pauley (@aaronpauley) January 4, 2021
Waking up to the news of my friend Alexi Laiho passing ?. The talent from this amazing Soul will live on forever. We had so much more Music to make together. Rest In Peace brother. ❤️? pic.twitter.com/fCCiXsVV3J
— wednesday 13 (@officialwed13) January 4, 2021
Very sad news for the guitar community. https://t.co/piKG4yNUQg
— Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) January 4, 2021
no words. rest in peace wildchild. #ripalexilaiho pic.twitter.com/noICEdThHE
— daniel dekay (@daniel_dekay) January 4, 2021
Alexi Laiho was one of my all-time favorite guitar players. I remember my father flying me up to Chicago as a teenager to see Children of Bodom & then a year later meeting alexi @DeanGuitars when he offered me a cig at 14 & my mom yelled at him haha #RIP #alexilaiho #guitarist
— Evan Rubinson (@EvanRubinson) January 4, 2021
— Alex Bent (@AlexBentDrums) January 4, 2021
A hero of my generation! Such a talent. He will be missed! RIP Alexi ?
? by @BeckflashAndrea pic.twitter.com/xkTWhf8uUi
— Floor Jansen (@FloorJansen_) January 4, 2021
Rest in Peace, Alexi Laiho. 41 is way too young. A lovely guy whose talent stood out from our generation of Metal musicians. I will always have the utmost respect for him, he will be sorely missed in the Metal world. My condolences and prayers go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/cEy4NnnVzJ
— Tobias Sammet (@tobiassammet) January 4, 2021
Rest In Peace to another musical hero.
Without Children Of Bodom’s Something Wild, Hatebreeder, and Follow The Reaper - Trivium likely wouldn’t be here.
You will be missed Alexi.
Favorite Bodom song of all time?
pic.twitter.com/umQ9frWGZc
— Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) January 4, 2021
NO!!! Alexi was such an incredible soul. Always so much fun to be around. They took shads on our 2nd tour of Europe and it was one of the most memorable runs we ever did. I am truly heartbroken by this. Shred on in the beyond Alexi. Blessing to his family + friends #RIPAlexiLaiho https://t.co/uKzcn3bbHQ
— Brian Fair (@brianshadfall) January 4, 2021
RIP Alexi Laiho pic.twitter.com/WslAcAENrY
— The Black Dahlia Murder (@bdmmetal) January 4, 2021
R.I.P. Alexi Laiho. It’s devastating to hear the news. One of the greatest guitarists of my generation is gone way too soon. This photo is from the day we met. It was in Tokyo summer 2003, for the cover of Young Guitar magazine. It was my first major cover shoot, so... pic.twitter.com/4lMTOL2My6
— Gus G. (@gusgofficial) January 4, 2021
...I’ll always remember that. Since then, we ran into each other a few times at the ESP guitars signings at Namm and Messe, and was always nice to hang out for a bit. Such a loss for the Metal world and for the guitar community. My condolences to his family and loved ones. ?
— Gus G. (@gusgofficial) January 4, 2021
Sad news. #AlexiLaiho created new possibilities in extreme metal with technically sophisticated solos that held their own alongside the best in more popularized metal genres. Didn’t know him well, but we had appearances together over the years. A good guy, far too young to go
RIP https://t.co/Njxdpclrko pic.twitter.com/hUz45dClu1
— Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) January 4, 2021
R.I.P. Alexi Laiho
We are sad to hear of Alexi Laiho passing. You were a great musician and a real guitar hero. You will be remembered. Our thoughts are with you and your family.
Sonata Arctica pic.twitter.com/d4InQEMtXH
— Sonata Arctica (@SonataArctica) January 4, 2021
Very sad... I was a fan.
— Steve Lukather (@stevelukather) January 4, 2021
Devastated to hear of Alexi Laiho's passing. We toured together many times throughout the years. What an incredible talent and all round super great dude. He will be missed. #alexilaiho
— Mikael Stanne (@MiklStne) January 4, 2021
Beyond fucked up. 41 years old ...
Posted by Jens Johansson on Monday, January 4, 2021
I’m speechless... R.I.P. Alexi Laiho.
#ripalexilaiho #alexilaiho
Posted by Michael Amott on Monday, January 4, 2021
Such devastating news to hear of Alexi Laiho’s passing. Alexi was one of my BIGGEST inspirations when I got serious...
Posted by Nita Strauss on Monday, January 4, 2021
