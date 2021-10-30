METAL HALL OF FAME Launches All-Star Charity Single

Top musicians and producers throughout the industry are joining forces with the Metal Hall Of Fame to launch the "Metal Hall Of Fame All-Stars", a charity CD to help bring free music programs to special needs children isolated by the COVID lockdown. The first single from the "Metal Hall Of Fame All Stars" charity CD will be released October 31, 2021 and is titled "Attack Of The Witch". It will be available as streaming digital download at Bandcamp for $1.00.

The celebrated musicians and producers featured on the first single include Grammy Award-winning producer/engineer Neil Kernon (JUDAS PRIEST, DOKKEN, YES, QUEENSRŸCHE), bassist Bob Daisley (OZZY OSBOURNE, RAINBOW), guitarist Tony MacAlpine ("G3" tour, Steve Vai), vocalist Mike Tirelli (RIOT, HOLY MOTHER), drummer and Metal Hall Of Fame/D.A.D. founder Pat Gesualdo, and keyboardist Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, SONS OF APOLLO).

Additional musicians to record on future released tracks for the project include Rudy Sarzo (WHITESNAKE, QUIET RIOT), Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE) and Bjorn Englen (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, DIO DISCIPLES), among others. Chandler Mogel (Punky Meadows) and Michael Romeo (SYMPHONY X), who recorded on Gesualdo's solo project, will be featured as well. The complete CD with several original and cover songs will be released early 2022. 100 percent of the proceeds goes to the CD project, which will feature a combination of original and cover songs.

"The Metal Hall Of Fame All-Stars charity CD unites great musicians for a great cause," says Metal Hall Of Fame spokesperson Owen Kennedy. " The initiative brings music programs for special needs children that were isolated by the lockdown. The programs will help children suffering from various disabilities to develop retention, coordination, and physical and cognitive ability. We always make sure to include our non-profit parent charity organization D.A.D. (Drums And Disabilities) in everything we do."

The Metal Hall Of Fame was founded by Gesualdo. The Metal Hall Of Fame holds the annual Metal Hall Of Fame celebrity charity gala. It is dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

The Metal Hall Of Fame is part of the 501 (C)(3) non-profit organization D.A.D. (Drums And Disabilities). D.A.D. provides free therapy and advocacy services for special needs children and wounded veterans in health facilities, schools, and community centers in over 15 countries.

Doctors, psychologists, special needs therapists, and teachers in over 15 countries use Gesualdo's pioneering drum therapy techniques and D.A.D. program to help the special needs children and adults to develop physical and cognitive functioning. Additionally, the U.S. Department of State has brought Gesualdo and the D.A.D. program to various regions of the world to help disabled children, and the United States Department of Defense calls on him to train and certify U.S. Military health professionals. Alfred Music Publishing publishes Gesualdo's groundbreaking book "Drum Therapy, Healing With The Drumset" which helps drummers and special needs therapists on a global basis teach special needs drum students.

Gesualdo wrote the first law in the United States to help bring additional protection to the special needs population. He is an artist/clinician with Zildjian cymbals, Promark drumsticks, and Evans drumheads, and lectures and performs in drum clinics throughout the world. Gesualdo also appears in various Metal Hall Of Fame events and inductions.

