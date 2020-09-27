METAL CHURCH's KURDT VANDERHOOF To Release 'Brainchild' Solo Album In Early 2021

METAL CHURCH's Kurdt Vanderhoof will release his new solo album, "Brainchild", in early 2021. In a new interview with Pete Pardo of Sea Of Tranquility, the guitarist described the LP, which was completed two years ago, as "a personal challenge — just something I wanted to do. It's just '70s old-school guitar riff rock.

"One of the best albums in the world was MONTROSE's first record, so I was, like, 'I just wanna see if I can do this.' So I did everything — drums, everything, vocals, everything," he explained. "Not 'cause I think I can, but just 'cause I wanted to do it — I wanted to try it. And it came out okay. I can listen to it, and I don't have to hit 'eject' right away. Musically, it's fine, but the whole vocal thing was just something I wanted to try to do. I spent years and years and years and years telling singers how to do it, like, 'Okay, that was flat. That was sharp. Do it again.' [I was] doing that [while] producing a record. So I'm, like, 'Well, why don't you just do it yourself?' It was a lot of fun."

During the same chat, Vanderhoof, who recently relocated from his longtime home of Aberdeen, Washington to Palm Springs, California, also revealed that he is "finishing up" the new solo album from RIOT V singer Todd Michael Hall, which should also arrive in 2021.

METAL CHURCH is currently working on material for a new studio album. The follow-up to 2018's "Damned If You Do" will likely arrive in 2021 via Rat Pak Records.

METAL CHURCH's latest release was "From The Vault", which arrived in April via Rat Pak Records. The compilation album featured 14 previously unreleased songs from the Mike Howe era, including four newly recorded studio tracks including a redux of the band's fan favorite classic "Conductor". The remaining tracks are compiled from various recordings in the band's history and include five tracks from 2018's "Damned If You Do" recording sessions, three cover songs and two live tracks, "Agent Green" and "Anthem To The Estranged", which was recorded at the famous Club Citta, Kawasaki, Japan on the "Damned If You Do" world tour.

Howe, who fronted METAL CHURCH from 1988 until 1994, officially rejoined the band in April 2015.

