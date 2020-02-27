METAL CHURCH: Lyric Video For Previously Unreleased Song 'Dead On The Vine'

West Coast metal veterans METAL CHURCH will release "From The Vault" on April 10 via Rat Pak Records. This latest release is a special edition compilation album that features 14 previously unreleased songs from the Mike Howe era, including four newly recorded studio tracks including a redux of the band's fan favorite classic "Conductor", The remaining tracks are compiled from various recordings in the band's history and include five tracks from 2018's "Damned If You Do" recording sessions, three cover songs and two live tracks, "Agent Green" and "Anthem To The Estranged", which was recorded at the famous Club Citta, Kawasaki, Japan on the "Damned If You Do" world tour. Tracks 1 through 4 were mixed and mastered by Chris "The Wizard" Collier (KXM, WHITESNAKE, PRONG, KORN) and tracks 5 through 14 were mixed and mastered by Kurdt Vanderhoof.

METAL CHURCH has released a lyric video for the first track from the collection, "Dead On The Vine". Recorded in the summer of 2019, the song started from an idea that began when Howe returned for the "XI" release. Remaining unfinished from that album, guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof and Mike got together to complete the version that is featured in the new lyric video.

Also available for pre-order is a limited-print 22-page comic book "Return Of The Fake Healer" featuring the artwork of Midwest comic book illustrator Andrew Owens. The comic book also comes with an additional compilation CD which features a mix of "XI" and "Damned If You Do" tracks as well as two previously unreleased mixes of "Killing Your Time" and "Needle & Suture".

"From The Vault" is available for pre-order in numerous configurations here.

Howe comments: "This album is for the fans and has some really cool unreleased tracks on it, I think METAL CHURCH fans everywhere will really enjoy it."

Track listing (Deluxe USA Version)

New Studio Tracks

01. Dead On The Vine

02. For No Reason

03. Conductor [redux]

04. Above the Madness

B-Side Tracks From The "Damned If You Do" Sessions

05. Mind Thief

06. Tell Lie Vision

07. False Flag

08. Insta Mental

09. 432hz

Cover Songs From The Vault

10. Please Don't Judas Me [NAZARETH cover]

11. Green Eyed Lady [SUGARLOAF cover]

12. Black Betty [RAM JAM cover]

Live Tracks From The Vault

13. Agent Green [Live In Japan]

14. Anthem To The Estranged [Live In Japan]

Bonus Tracks

15. Killing Your Time (Wizard mix) [digital and comic CD version only]

16. Needle & Suture (Metal mix) [digital and comic CD version only]

17. The Enemy Mind ("XI" bonus track) [digital download version only]

18. The Coward ("XI" bonus track) [digital download version only]

METAL CHURCH is:

Mike Howe - Vocals

Kurdt Vanderhoof - Guitars

Stet Howland - Drums

Steve Unger - Bass

Rick Van Zandt - Guitars

