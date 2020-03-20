METAL ALLEGIANCE's 'Thrashing From The House Of Blues Anaheim' To Raise Funds For LOONEY TUNES Record Store

March 20, 2020

Two previously unreleased live songs from METAL ALLEGIANCE have been made available for digital download, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to pay the salaries of the long-running West Babylon, New York record store Looney Tunes during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Pledge Of Allegiance" and "Can't Kill The Devil" were recorded on January 25, 2018 at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California and feature guest appearances by members of SEPULTURA, DEATH ANGEL and TESTAMENT.

METAL ALLEGIANCE is an all-star team of heavy metal musicians, spawned from the "Metal Masters" clinics by former marketing director at Samson Technologies, Mark Menghi. The band consists of four core members — Menghi, David Ellefson (MEGADETH), Mike Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO, THE WINERY DOGS, DREAM THEATER) and Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT) — along with a rotating cast of guests.

"Thrashing From The House Of Blues Anaheim" features the following musicians:

1) Can't Kill The Devil

Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT) - Vocals
Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT) - Guitar
Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA) - Guitar
Mark Menghi - Bass
David Ellefson (MEGADETH) - Bass
Mike Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO) - drums

2) Pledge Of Allegiance

Mark Osegueda (DEATH ANGEL) - Vocals
Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT) - Guitar
Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA) - Guitar
Mark Menghi - Bass
David Ellefson (MEGADETH) - Bass
Mike Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO) - Drums

METAL ALLEGIANCE has released two full-length albums so far, 2015 self-titled debut, and 2018 sophomore effort, "Volume II: Power Drunk Majesty".

Looney Tunes opened in August of 1971, when it began selling vinyl records. In more recent years, it has been offering CDs, jewelry and clothing, in addition to in-store performances and autograph sessions. Family-owned, Looney Tunes was handed down from Karl Groeger Sr. to his sons, Karl Groeger Jr. and Jamie Groeger.

COMMENTS

