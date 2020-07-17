MERCYFUL FATE-Era KING DIAMOND Figure Coming From Super7

Super7 has officially announced a King Diamond figure from the classic MERCYFUL FATE era of the early 1980s. This made-to-order deluxe 7" highly articulated figure as part of the ULTIMATES! Figures Collection is lavishly detailed and painted and features an epic assortment of interchangeable accessories:

* Body with sculpted vest with leather texture detail and bullet belt.

* Three (3) heads: Classic Corpse Paint, No Makeup with sunglasses, and Debut Mercyful Fate makeup (not shown)

* Soft Goods: Black Cape with red lining and high-collar, Cloth rags (not shown) for arms and wrists

* Two (2) pairs of fists

* Two (2) pairs of gripping hands (not shown)

* Two (2) pairs of Expressive hands

* One (1) right hand throwing “The Horns”

* Two (2) Necklaces: Crucifix and Pentagram Chains to go around his neck (not shown)

* Goat Skull

* Blood-filled Skull Chalice

* Bone cross Microphone

King Diamond will also come packaged in a deluxe slip case-style box.

King said in a statement: "Come into my coven and become Lucifer's Child. We bring you the Ultimates! Figures Collection by Super7."

Pre-order yours now at this location. The figure is expected to ship in the summer of 2021.

Super7 is the premier pop-culture design house and producer of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, toys and apparel based in San Francisco. Led by designer Brian Flynn, Super7 has harnessed the graphics, aesthetics and energy of his youthful obsession with science fiction, giant monsters, comic books, punk rock, skateboarding, robots and rebellion to build a unique and innovative business that crosses all categories and is not bound by traditional manufacturing boundaries. Besides its own branded products, Super7 has also designed, manufactured, and distributed officially licensed programs for "Star Wars", "Masters Of The Universe", the original "Alien" and "Planet Of The Apes" movies, as well as for music legends IRON MAIDEN, MISFITS and KING DIAMOND.