MERCURY CIRCLE Feat. SWALLOW THE SUN, Ex-CHILDREN OF BODOM Members: 'Our Funeral (Like Xmas)' Music Video

MERCURY CIRCLE, the new band featuring former CHILDREN OF BODOM drummer Jaska Raatikainen and SWALLOW THE SUN's Jaani Peuhu, has released a music video for "Our Funeral (Like Xmas)", a song exclusively featured on "Noble Demonic Metal - Chapter 1", a brand new label sampler by Noble Demon, celebrating its first anniversary.

Labeled as "a band you need to watch out for in 2021" by Metal Hammer U.K., MERCURY CIRCLE is creating a diverse offering of atmospheric and dark music where the songs differ wildly in expression and sonic aesthetics, establishing their very own kind of "new doom". While the band is working on their upcoming full-length record right now (to be released in early 2021), they felt the need to take a break from the album sessions and to release something different, as Peuhu explains.

"Although I'm not a fan of Xmas songs, I found myself with the perfect opportunity to write one in the midst of everything going on in the world today," he says. "In parts, 2020 felt almost apocalyptic. Sadly, Christmas is the busiest day of the year for police, ambulances and paramedics in Finland and I'm afraid that this year might break all the records of domestic violence and suicide cases because of the pandemic. But since 2020 has already turned so much on its head, there's hoping this year's outlook on the holidays could prove me positively wrong. Compared to the heavy and dark sound of upcoming debut album, 'Our Funeral (Like Xmas)' is the most uplifting song we have ever created. We wanted to take a groovier and happier approach to the music while the lyrics stayed on the gloomier side. We hope you enjoy it!"

MERCURY CIRCLE's debut EP, "The Dawn Of Vitriol", was released in August via Noble Demon and The Vinyl Division.

Having spent 26 years recording and touring the world with CHILDREN OF BODOM, it was hard for Jaska to make any concrete plans regarding his future since quitting the band in 2019, but all of this changed when he heard the demos by Peuhu.

"After hearing the demo tracks from the upcoming debut album, I thought it would be stupid not to join this band," Jaska said. "The music was something I hadn't heard for a long time. Dark, emotional, epic elements and big choruses.

"I am truly excited for the opportunity to be part of this. I know it is a long way to the top, but with these guys I feel honored and ready to do it again."

MERCURY CIRCLE is:

* Jaani Peuhu (ICONCRASH, SWALLOW THE SUN, HALLATAR) - Vocals, Guitars, Synths

* Jussi Hämäläinen (Hanging Garden, The Chant) - Guitars, Synths, Backing vocals

* Juppe Sutela (TO/DIE/FOR) - Guitars

* Ande Kiiski (SLEEP OF MONSTERS, RYTMIHÄIRIÖ) - Bass

* Jaska Raatikainen (CHILDREN OF BODOM) - Drums

