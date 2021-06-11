MERCURY CIRCLE Feat. SWALLOW THE SUN, Ex-CHILDREN OF BODOM Members: 'Killing Moons' Album Due In October

Following the critically acclaimed "The Dawn Of Vitriol" EP (2020), MERCURY CIRCLE, the new band featuring former CHILDREN OF BODOM drummer Jaska Raatikainen and SWALLOW THE SUN's Jaani Peuhu, has shared a brand new song from their upcoming debut album, "Killing Moons", which is slated for release on October 8, 2021 via Noble Demon.

Formed in 2018 as the brainchild of Peuhu, and featuring members of CHILDREN OF BODOM, SLEEP OF MONSTERS and more, MERCURY CIRCLE creates a diverse blend of dark rock infused with electrifying synth wave and slow, epic doom. On "Killing Moons", MERCURY CIRCLE unleashes 10 enthralling tracks, which differ wildly in expression and sonic aesthetics. "Killing Moons" is a deeply powerful and majestic piece of music — truly representing a genre of its own — and one that will take the listener on an all-absorbing trip into yet unimaginable spheres.

After the previously released first single, "You Open Up The Earth", MERCURY CIRCLE has shared a brand new video clip for the goth rock opus "Black Mirrors".

"John Dee (13 July 1527 – 1608 or 1609) was an Anglo-Welsh mathematician, astronomer, astrologer, teacher, occultist, and alchemist. He was the court astronomer for, and advisor to, Elizabeth I, and spent much of his time on alchemy, divination and Hermetic philosophy," Peuhu reveals. "The lyrics for 'Black Mirrors' are a mixture of matters of the heart and occultism. In the beginning we hear a prophecy from Nostradamus before plunging into a dark and delusional world — a place for the abandoned heart, where light is reflected from John Dee's black mirror. Musically, it’s more in vein of goth rock than doom metal. When writing the song, I envisioned how QUEEN with a goth rock twist would sound. I'm a fan of big choruses and '80s goth beats. Add a little bit of spiderwebs and whispers in French and you're good to go!"

"Killing Moons" track listing:

01. The Gates Wide Open

02. Black Mirrors

03. You Open Up The Earth

04. Killing Moons

05. Seven Archangels

06. Call On The Dark

07. Avalanche

08. An Arrow

09. Like Matches

10. Death Poem

Having spent 26 years recording and touring the world with CHILDREN OF BODOM, it was hard for Jaska to make any concrete plans regarding his future since quitting the band in 2019, but all of this changed when he heard the demos by Peuhu.

"After hearing the demo tracks from the upcoming debut album, I thought it would be stupid not to join this band," Jaska said. "The music was something I hadn't heard for a long time. Dark, emotional, epic elements and big choruses.

"I am truly excited for the opportunity to be part of this. I know it is a long way to the top, but with these guys I feel honored and ready to do it again."

MERCURY CIRCLE is:

* Jaani Peuhu (ICONCRASH, SWALLOW THE SUN, HALLATAR) - Vocals, Guitars, Synths

* Jussi Hämäläinen (Hanging Garden, The Chant) - Guitars, Synths, Backing vocals

* Juppe Sutela (TO/DIE/FOR) - Guitars

* Ande Kiiski (SLEEP OF MONSTERS, RYTMIHÄIRIÖ) - Bass

* Jaska Raatikainen (CHILDREN OF BODOM) - Drums

Photo by Krogography


